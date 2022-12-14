Vishal Kotian Calls Out Sajid Khan For Pulling Prank On Abdu Rozik, Says 'He Bullies And Mocks People...'

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 features in the headlines every now and then. One of the recent promos of the show, which went viral, shows contestants Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer making fun of the most loved housemate Abdu Rozik. The duo wrote, “I love Tatti (I love shit)" on Abdu's back during Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s birthday celebrations. After watching the promo, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian got furious and slammed the two of them; the filmmaker and the TV actress, for not supporting Abdu.

In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, Vishal revealed that he knew Sajid for the past years and that he enjoys mistreating people in the name of humour. Watch video.

The Har Mushkil ka Hal Akbar Birbal actor expressed his disappointment with Shiv Thakare and stated that he saw a promo where he felt that “Shiv was also at fault."

Talking about Abdu's personality, Vishal said, “A young, adorable contestant who is being loved by the entire India. Whenever someone is sad in the house, he is the first one to console them. He doesn’t know the language but still manages to spread love. The first time I felt he was getting bullied in the latest promo."

Speaking on the bond between Nimrit and Abdu's relationship, he said that he believed Abdu has an incredibly sincere affection for Nimrit, and their bond is completely free of malice. He loves her and it can be felt by anyone, at any level and time. From not being able to attend a school or receive an education due to his low stature to singing in marketplaces to support his family, he has suffered a lot in life. Abdu is an innocent soul, he is aware that Nimrit has a boyfriend outside as he frequently claims to comprehend it. “He is a pure-hearted soul. He knows Nimrit has a boyfriend outside and he often says he understands it. Despite knowing all this and writing ‘I love Tatti’ on his back and I think it is bullying. You can’t bully someone in the name of humour. It is not cool," said Vishal Kotian.

Vishal expected that Salman Khan will pay attention to the situation and address it in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. “I hope Salman Khan sir brings up this issue in the Weekend Ka Vaar and gives his piece of mind to Sajid Khan. I am angry because this is not the kind of humour we want to see," he concluded.

Apart from Vishal, Sajid Khan was also criticized for intimidating Abdu by several television personalities and Bigg Boss fans. Netizens came out in favour of Abdu and defended him. They even established the trend “Stop tormenting Abdu" for the Housefull director on social media.

