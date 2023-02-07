Anurag Kashyap Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hated Dev D, Said 'You Ruined Chandramukhi and Paro'

Back in 2009, Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol created the cult film Dev D, which is a contemporary reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Bengali novel Devdas. The filmmaker recently opened up on how Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacted to it and revealed why he hated it. The novel was previously adapted into a film by Bhansali in 2002 which starred Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff.

In an interview on Unfiltered By Samdish, he shared, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali hated it. He said you have ruined Chandramukhi and Paro. He didn’t say it to me, he said it to Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane), who was my assistant and co-writer for the film.”

He added, “Bhansali is a genius. When it comes to music, choreography, he is just a freaking genius. And now, he has also discovered violence. In Gangubai (Alia Bhatt’s 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi) he showed violence. I was so happy about it, I went and told him ‘tu apne limitations se bahar nikla (you are now coming out of your limitations).”

He also revealed that he had once written something on the 2005 movie Black for a magazine which had upset Bhansali too. Anurag shared that, Sanjay used to feel, that he (Anurag) was his enemy. When asked if he liked the Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Black, he added, “I didn’t. I didn’t believe it. And I wrote about it, why I didn’t believe it, which upset him (Sanjay) a lot. That writing was not supposed to be for publication as that was personal to him. Ab wapis hum dost ho gaye hain. Woh ice wapas break ho gaya, mujhe karna pada khud jaa ke (we are friends again after I went and broke the ice with him).”

He continued, “Sanjay is a very reserved person, he is also very awkward in public. I keep telling him he needs to let go of that… He takes a lot of time to trust someone. He also deals with his own trauma. He has very closely seen the film industry as a kid, and that he hated.”

Anurag Kashyap recently helmed Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The film starred Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in the lead roles. Released on February 3, the film marked Anurag Kashyap’s return as a director in a romantic genre.

