All You Need to Know About Blood, the Upcoming Memoir of Jonas Brothers

Blood will shine a light on Jonas Brothers' origins as a music group, their rise to stardom, the secrets behind their breakup and their recent return to the music scene. 

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
All You Need to Know About Blood, the Upcoming Memoir of Jonas Brothers
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. (Image: Twitter)
Jonas Brothers are set to release a tell-all memoir,Blood, which will hit the shelves on November 12.

The book is the first stint of the band—comprising Kevin, Joe and Nick—writing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Grammy-nominated trio have signed a book deal with Macmillan imprint Feiwel and Friends. They will write the memoir with author Neil Strauss of The Dirt fame.

The book will shine a light on their origins as a music group, their rise to stardom, the secrets behind their breakup and their recent return to the music scene. 



"We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful. From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did. 

"Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family," said Joe Jonas. 

The Jonas Brothers released their highly anticipated comeback single, Sucker in February. They have gone on to celebrate their return with a series of appearances, including the one at the Billboard Music Awards 2019.

Apart from a memoir, the band will also release an Amazon documentary film, Chasing Happiness, which premieres on June 4. Their new album of the same name is set to be released on June 7. 

Exactly a month later, the brothers' tour across North America will kick off in Miami.

