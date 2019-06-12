English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anne Frank’s 90th Birth Anniversary: Incomplete Work ‘Dear Kitty’ Published
At least 75 years after Anne Frank's death, a new version of her famed diary is being published, for now, only in German, titled Liebe Kitty (Dear Kitty)
At least 75 years after Anne Frank's death, a new version of her famed diary is being published, for now, only in German, titled Liebe Kitty (Dear Kitty)
Loading...
If Anne Frank was alive today, she would have turned 90. However, Anne Frank has forever been immortalised as the 15-year-old girl who had deep conversations written in her diary while she lived hidden behind the filing cabinet of her father's office in Amsterdam, along with the rest of her family, away from the Nazis before being deported along with seven other hidden persons.
She died in February 1945 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp of typhus, exhaustion and malnutrition.
Now, 75 years after her death, a new version of her famed diary is being published, for now, only in German, titled Liebe Kitty (Dear Kitty). It is being touted to be "an incomplete manuscript of a girl who wanted to become an author," according to the Anne Frank House.
Liebe Kitty once again highlights Anne Frank's notes on her life while living hidden from the Nazis. Twenty years ago, the last five pages of her diary were discovered and added to the book The Diary of Anne Frank.
In March 1944, Dutch education minister Gerrit Bolkestein had asked for people to give up their letters and diaries to document the Nazi occupation. Anne on her part, by the time she was discovered by the Nazi police on August 4, 1944, had fervently written a 215 pages rigorous and self-critical revision of her earlier observations and thoughts.
This manuscript, together with the other original documents, the diary and a loose-leaf collection of writings, has formed the basis for all later editions, including Dear Kitty.
She died in February 1945 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp of typhus, exhaustion and malnutrition.
Now, 75 years after her death, a new version of her famed diary is being published, for now, only in German, titled Liebe Kitty (Dear Kitty). It is being touted to be "an incomplete manuscript of a girl who wanted to become an author," according to the Anne Frank House.
Liebe Kitty once again highlights Anne Frank's notes on her life while living hidden from the Nazis. Twenty years ago, the last five pages of her diary were discovered and added to the book The Diary of Anne Frank.
In March 1944, Dutch education minister Gerrit Bolkestein had asked for people to give up their letters and diaries to document the Nazi occupation. Anne on her part, by the time she was discovered by the Nazi police on August 4, 1944, had fervently written a 215 pages rigorous and self-critical revision of her earlier observations and thoughts.
This manuscript, together with the other original documents, the diary and a loose-leaf collection of writings, has formed the basis for all later editions, including Dear Kitty.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- 'Should I Head Back Home?' - Holding Slams ICC After Being Asked to Ignore Umpiring Howlers
- Prince Harry Gifted Meghan Markle an Eternity Ring, Here's What It Means
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | We Put Men on the Moon, Why Can't We Have Reserve Days: Rhodes
- Post-Brexit Video Game Courts Controversy at E3
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results