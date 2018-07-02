English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anthony Bourdain Biography Set To Be Released Next Year
To be published by publishing imprint Ecco, The Oral Biography will be a compilation of stories shared by his closest friends.
Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain arrives at the 65th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/File Photo
An authorized biography of the late Anthony Bourdain is in the works and set to hit bookshelves next fall.
To be published by publishing imprint Ecco, The Oral Biography will be a compilation of stories shared by his closest friends. The project was first spied by cookbook writer Paula Forbes on Publisher's Marketplace, under the heading "Deal of the Day" and circulated on Twitter.
Bourdain's long-time collaborator Laurie Woolever will be editing the book.
Woolever confirmed the news to food blog Eater, in a statement: "After working with and collaborating with Tony since 2004, I'm honored to now be working with his estate, and talking to the people who knew him best, in order to share the story of a life that influenced so many people, in so many ways, all across the globe."
Bourdain's death by suicide in France three weeks ago sent the food, travel and media world reeling in shock.
The travel host was in Kaysersberg, France where he was shooting an episode of his CNN travelogue Parts Unknown.
In an interview with Vulture, editor Daniel Halpern -- who published the bestselling memoir Kitchen Confidential that would catapult Bourdain's career -- said Bourdain had been working on a collection of personal essays delving into his personal experiences of being on the road, traveling and having a family, just before his death.
Also Watch
To be published by publishing imprint Ecco, The Oral Biography will be a compilation of stories shared by his closest friends. The project was first spied by cookbook writer Paula Forbes on Publisher's Marketplace, under the heading "Deal of the Day" and circulated on Twitter.
According to ye olde Publishers Marketplace, @LaurieWoolever is editing Bourdain: The Oral Biography, "an authorized portrait of the writer, veteran chef and television traveler, built from stories shared by those who knew him best” for Ecco. Fall 2019— Paula Forbes (@paulaforbes) June 27, 2018
Bourdain's long-time collaborator Laurie Woolever will be editing the book.
Woolever confirmed the news to food blog Eater, in a statement: "After working with and collaborating with Tony since 2004, I'm honored to now be working with his estate, and talking to the people who knew him best, in order to share the story of a life that influenced so many people, in so many ways, all across the globe."
Bourdain's death by suicide in France three weeks ago sent the food, travel and media world reeling in shock.
The travel host was in Kaysersberg, France where he was shooting an episode of his CNN travelogue Parts Unknown.
In an interview with Vulture, editor Daniel Halpern -- who published the bestselling memoir Kitchen Confidential that would catapult Bourdain's career -- said Bourdain had been working on a collection of personal essays delving into his personal experiences of being on the road, traveling and having a family, just before his death.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event
- World UFO Day 2018: Exploring The 'Roswell Incident' And The Possibility of Alien Life
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
- No, Facebook Will Not Record Your TV Experience Through Your Phone's Mic