AR Rahman's Authorised Biography to Come Out in August

An authorised biography of AR Rahman will be out in August which will feature intimate interviews with the musical wizard, as well as anecdotes from key people from his life.In Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of AR Rahman by Krishna Trilok, the multiple Oscar winner opens up about his philosophies: hope, perseverance, positivity and love.From his early days as a composer of ad jingles to his first big break into feature films, from his keenness to integrate new technology with a good old-fashioned music to the founding of his music school, from his resounding entry on the international stage to his directorial debut, from his philanthropy to his inner life, Notes of a Dream captures the nostalgia, the drama and the extraordinary success story of Rahman, publishers Penguin said."All these years, you've known me through my music. Now I look forward to you reading about who I am, and the story of where I am going," Rahman said about the book.Filmmaker Danny Boyle has written the foreword in the book. "Rahman's talent is matched by his appetite, his modesty and his generosity. All surrendered to the troubadour mentality; we are at the service of the music," he said. Biographer Trilok termed Rahman's story as "graceful and inspiring proof of the power of love, talent and hard work".According to Meru Gokhale, Editor-in-Chief (Literary Publishing) at Penguin Random House India, "This is a coup for Penguin Random House, the first authorised biography of India's musical superstar, and we are delighted to be the publishers of this book."Manasi Subramaniam, Senior Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House India said the book is a "combination of a nostalgia trip, a musical journey and a warm, affectionate glimpse into the mind and heart of one of the greatest virtuosos of our time".