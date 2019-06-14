Che Guevara 91st Birth Anniversary: Here are 6 Books on Argentine Revolutionary You Must Read

"Wherever death may surprise us, let it be welcome, provided that this our battle cry may have reached some receptive ear and another hand may be extended to wield our weapons," Argentine Marxist revolutionary, physician, author, guerrilla leader, diplomat and military theorist.

Ernesto 'Che' Guevara had written as his own epitaph, days before he was captured and executed. Born on June 14, 1928, he was a major figure of the Cuban Revolution and has in years since his death, become a symbol of rebellion and global insignia in popular culture.

As the world remembers Che Guevara in his 91st birth anniversary, here is a look at 7 books one should read on the Argentine Marxist revolutionary.

The Motorcycle Diaries: The memoir traces the early travels of Marxist revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, while he was a 23-year-old medical student, and his friend Alberto Granado, a 29-year-old biochemist. The book traces their journey on a 1939 Norton 500cc as they set out to explore a South America they only knew in books. The book has been described as a classic coming-of-age story: a voyage of adventure and self-discovery that is both political and personal.

Guerrilla Warfare: A military handbook written by the revolutionary and published in 1961, the book draws upon Guevara's personal experience as a guerrilla soldier during the Cuban Revolution, generalizing for readers who would undertake guerrilla warfare in their own countries.

Episodes of the Cuban Revolutionary War: An autobiographical book by Che Guevara, it traces his experiences during the Cuban Revolution to overthrow the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

Killing Che: The Chuck Pfarrer novel is a fictive thriller about the action-packed hunt for history’s most infamous rebel insurgent: Che Guevara. The book is a stunning re-creation of a conflict that sealed the fates of one of the 20th centuries most complex political figures, whose death only got him immortality ion popular culture.

The Death of Che Guevara: The Jay Cantor novel draws on history, myth, and his own prodigious imagination to take on the life and death of revolutionary icon Che Guevara as it traces the journey of the scion of a liberal Argentine family who abandoned a medical career to become a revolutionary. The book also offers a look at Latin America’s revolutionary struggles apart from the life of Guevara himself.

Che Wants to See You: The Untold Story of Che Guevara: The book by Che's right-hand man Ciro Bustos shares the story that perhaps, only he is able to recount — what really happened in Bolivia in 1967 and why he did not betray Che. The book is a riveting memoir of revolution in South America by Che Guevara’s Argentine lieutenant.