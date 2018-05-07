Happy Birthday, Rabindranath Tagore: Read 10 Magical Poems By The Nobel Laureate

Poet, philosopher, author, painter, and singer -- Rabindranath Tagore was creativity personified. In fact, his contributions to Indian literary culture is unforgettable. There has hardly ever been a poet in the history of India who has so beautifully and lyrically given words to those feelings which we often yearn to describe but fail miserably to explain. Even after his death, Tagore continues to inspire generations of writers, poets, and musicians. From Pablo Neruda to Gabriela Mistril, many have also been inspired after reading his works in translation.On his 157th birthday, here are some couplets from the Nobel Laureate's book, Fireflies. Inspired by the unique style of Japanese short poems called Haiku, Tagore wrote these poems. Hardly more than a sentence long, each couplet is a beautiful exposition of a different theme -- be it nature, love or spirituality.My fancies are fireflies,Specks of living lighttwinkling in the dark.The worm thinks it is strange and foolishthat man does not eat his books.The butterfly counts not months, but moments,and has time enough.I touch God in my songas the hill touches the far-away seawith its waterfall.Love is an endless mysteryFor it has nothing else to explain it.History slowly smothers its truthbut hastily struggles to revive itin the terrible penance of pain.Let me not grope in vain in the darkbut keep my mind still in the faiththat the day will breakand truth will appearin its simplicity.The earth gazes at the moon and wondersthat she should have all her music in her smile.Let me light my lamp'says the star'And never debateif it will help remove the darkness.When death comes and whispers to me'Thy days are ended,'let me say to him, 'I have lived in loveand not in mere time.'He will ask 'Will thy songs remain?'I shall say 'I know not, but this I knowthat often when I sang I found eternity.'