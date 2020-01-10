Jeevan Samvad, Hindi Series on Depression and Suicide, Launched in Book Form

News18.com Hindi editor Dayashankar Mishra has released his special web series Dear Zindagi-Jeevan Samvad — a deep dive on depression and suicide —in the form of a book.

The book was released at India International Centre, New Delhi, on Sunday by senior critic Dr. Vijay Bahadur Singh, senior IPS officer Dharmendra Singh, Madhya Pradesh Medium editor Pushpendra Pal Singh and cancer survivor Sheel Saini. The event was moderated by Dr Vartika Nanda, senior journalist, prison reformer and media teacher.

On this occasion, Dr. Vijay Bahadur Singh said many people think about suicide and depression with a western viewpoint, but Dayashankar has written about these issues while combining both an Indian traditional viewpoint and the modern aspect. Dr. Vijay said that in the Mahabharata, when Arjun was confused, Krishna gave him advice. Similarly, this book shows the path to lead us from depression to living life fully.

Pushpendra Pal Singh said that on one hand there is pressure on the young generation to get employment and on the other hand youth is also when emotions like love take precedence. In such a situation, under pressure, young people take drastic steps since they are unable to talk about their situation.

Dharmendra Singh said we need to adapt our lifestyle according to the needs of the times. We are suffering from the old belief in which it is considered a shame to tell others about depression. Sheel Saini this book is like a friend who is extending a helping hand to those who are in grief and suffering.

