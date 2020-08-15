Mukesh and Nita Ambani Launch Book on Coronavirus Penned By 3 Indian Medical Experts

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita e-launched a book on coronavirus, titled 'The Coronavirus: What You Need To Know About The Global Pandemic', on Saturday via JioMeet.

The book has been written by three Indian medical experts and focuses on the history, evolution, facts and myths around the pandemic.

One of the authors is Dr Swapneil Parikh, a practising physician in Mumbai and the co-founder of a healthcare start-up. His practice focuses on reversing lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity.

The other two authors are Maherra Desai and Dr Rajesh M Parikh. Desai is a clinical psychologist and medical researcher. She is also the site manager of clinical research at the Mumbai-based Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre while Dr Parikh is the director of Medical Research and honorary neuropsychiatrist at the same hospital. He has also trained and taught at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions and at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and has published research in leading international journals.

"While some of us may find it easier to resign ourselves to fate, what we need most right now is credible and comprehensive information from professionals that can help us understand what the coronavirus is, and how we can prepare and protect ourselves against it. This is the first book that addresses the history, evolution, facts and myths around the pandemic. 'The 'Coronavirus is a timely must-read for everyone keen on understanding its impact and fallout," said a press statement by publisher Penguin eBury Press.

The book was first published as an ebook in March.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.