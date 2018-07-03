GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Naseeruddin Shah Releases Book Based on House Hunt in Delhi

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2018, 9:44 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Naseeruddin Shah on Monday released a novel "The Glass House: A Year of Our Days" recounting a couple's search for a house in Delhi and also read some of its excerpts.

Advertising professional Chanchal Sanyal's debut novel about the "thriving, bustling, modern megapolis" of Delhi, the book, (184 pages/Rs 295/Rupa Publications) has the tale of Delhi running parallel to the account of a yuppie couple's pursuit of a home they could call their own.

Written from the perspective of Monojit Bhaduri (abbreviated as MB in the book), a Bengali college professor in his 30s, it is a story that is a dark, comical take on the city.

"The book looks into the 'makaan' part of 'roti, kapda, makaan', and how we equate a house with achievement and happiness," Sanyal said at the launch.

The book traces the downhill journey of MB's life, as unable to afford a house in the capital, he zeroes on one in Gurugram but is construction screeches to a halt.

The fragility of his dream, and its unshielded truth, creates a house of glass for the protagonist -- utterly transparent and threatening to break at the drop of a hat.

The Gurugram-based Sanyal described the housing situation in the adjoining Haryana city as "a stage that has been set; but while it's halfway done, the curtains have been raised."

Shah, who was a resident of Delhi in his student days, recounted his experience of the city, while reading his favourite excerpts from the book.

The book meanwhile looks into the ideals of middle-class urban happiness, and leaves the reader with the question: Has Delhi had enough?

