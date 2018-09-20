Twinkle Khanna: Women Need to Become Self-Reliant, Financially Independent

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, known for her wit, political outspokenness and sensitivity towards gender issues, says the surest way towards women empowerment is through their financial independence."We often tell women to speak up for themselves and to be fearless, but the fact is if you are not financially independent, then you have to toe the line and have to raise hand for the cheque," she said."Economic independence is the primary thing for all women out there. They should not rely on someone else for their needs, all should become self-reliant," Twinkle said on Wednesday at a promotional event for her third book Pyjamas are Forgiving. Organised by YFLO Delhi, it was moderated by journalist Barkha Dutt.When asked why she held a political ideology different from her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle said, "We all have a right to vote which implies we all have a right to have different opinions."She also expressed concern over people's ruthless attitude towards those with different opinions than most. She said, "Be it colour, cast, nationality or opinion, we all are shunning people who are different from us. And through this we end up learning nothing. We all are living in an eco-chamber."It is good to have different opinions as it will help people to learn more about things in a different manner."Twinkle, who has previously talked about botox several times, once again urged women not to give unnecessary heed to cosmetic treatments to defy age.The 43-year-old mother of two said, "Ageing is a strange thing. When women cross 40, they start panicking about their looks and start getting cosmetic treatments."Rather bothering about looks, women should invest in their skills and try to develop a mind. If you have skills, automatically all heads will turn for you no matter what the looks are."