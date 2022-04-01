CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 01 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 01 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 1st April 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: April 01, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

April 01, 2022 06:50 (IST)

RUSSIAN FM - U.S. RESPONDS TO RUSSIAN FM'S VISIT TO INDIA

  • ‘TRYING TO ENSURE INT’L COMMUNITY SPEAKS’
  • ‘SPEAKS AGAINST RUSSIAN AGGRESSION AND VIOLENCE’
  • ‘COUNTRIES MUST USE LEVERAGE INCLUDING INDIA
April 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TMC MLA - VOTERS WERE THREATENED ON TAPE: SUVENDU ADHIKARI

  • TMC ASANSOL MLA SEEN ISSUING THREATS: MALVIYA
  • SUCH CRIMINALS SHOULD BE BEHIND BARS: AMIT MALVIYA
  • MAMATA PATRONISES SUCH CRIMINALS: AMIT MALVIYA
  • TMC MLA SEEN ISSUING THREATS: SUVENDU ADHIKARI
  • SUVENDU: THREAT TO STOP BJP BACKERS FROM VOTING
  • CNN-NEWS18 QUESTONS TMC MLA SEEN IN TAPE
  • TMC MLA CLAIMS THAT THE VIDEO WAS DOCTORED
April 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM'S FAREWELL ADDRESS FOR MPs RETIRING FROM RS

  • 72 MEMBERS RETIRING FROM RAJYA SABHA
  • WE SPENT A LONG TIME TOGETHER IN THIS HOUSE:PM
  • INDIA’S BEAUTY LIES IN ITS DIVERSITY: PM MODI
  • PM:MPs MUST USE THEIR RS EXPERIENCE TO SHAPE INDIA
  • THEY HAVE ALL CONTRIBUTED IN NATION’S GROWTH: PM
  • WE MARK AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV: PM
  • PM: WE WILL MISS YOUR PRESENCE IN THIS HOUSE
April 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - YOU SHOULD CONTRIBUTE TO INSPIRE THE NATION: PM

    April 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ENCOUNTER - ENCOUNTER IN SHOPIAN, JAMMU & KASHMIR

    • 1 TERRORIST GUNNED DOWN IN SHOPIAN ENCOUNTER
