Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 05 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 05 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 5th April 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

April 05, 2022 08:05 (IST)

UK - SOURCES: UK PM BORIS JOHNSON TO VISIT INDIA

  • SOURCES: DATES OF UK PM’S VISIT YET TO BE FINALISED
April 05, 2022 07:55 (IST)

FUEL PRICE - FUEL PRICE HIKED IN DELHI BY 80 PAISE

  • DELHI:PETROL PRICE STANDS AT RS 104.61/ LITRE
  • DELHI:DIESEL PRICE STANDS AT RS 95.87/ LITRE
April 05, 2022 07:05 (IST)

GORAKHPUR - GORAKHPUR CASE: 1 WEEK REMAND TO ACCUSED MURTAZA

  • GORAKHPUR: MOBILE,LAPTOP DATA BEING EXAMINED
April 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TMC MLA - TMC MLA SEEN ISSUING THREATS: SUVENDU ADHIKARI

  • SUVENDU: THREAT TO STOP BJP BACKERS FROM VOTING
April 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

GORAKHNATH TEMPLE ATTACK - SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON GORAKHNATH TEMPLE ATTACK

  • ‘ATTACKERS WERE TRACED BY INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES’
  • ‘U.P. POLICE GOT 16 PROFILES FROM INTEL’
  • MORE LEADS WITH AGENCIES ON GORAKHNATH PLOT:SOURCE
April 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CHINA - CHINA REPORTS 13,146 NEW DAILY COVID CASES

  • HIGHEST DAILY CASES IN CHINA SINCE PANDEMIC
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

