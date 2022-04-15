CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#UkraineWar
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 15 April 2022: Russia Warns of Bigger Attacks on Kyiv

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 15 April 2022: Russia Warns of Bigger Attacks on Kyiv

FOR 15th April 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 15, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

April 15, 2022 21:50 (IST)

DELHI - DELHI COVID NUMBERS ON THE RISE

  • DELHI REPORTS 366 NEW COVID CASES
  • DELHI COVID POSITIVITY RATE JUMPS TO 3.95%
April 15, 2022 20:15 (IST)

HM - HM SHAH TO VISIT M.P, BIHAR & PUDUCHERRY

  • HM SHAH’S 3-DAY VISIT FROM APRIL 22 -24
April 15, 2022 17:05 (IST)

NIA PFI INVESTIGATION - NIA: BRAINWASHING MUSLIM YOUTH

  • NIA DETAILS MODUS OPERANDI OF PFI
  • PFI A WELL-OILED MACHINE: INSIDE DETAILS OF PROBE
  • SQUADS OF TRAINERS TO MAKE CRUDE BOMBS: NIA
  • FOUNDING MEMBERS OF PFI & SDPI ARE SIMI CADRE:NIA
April 15, 2022 16:50 (IST)

RUSSIA - RUSSIA STARTS DELIVERY OF 2ND REGIMENT OF S-400

  • INDIA SIGNED DEAL WITH RUS TO BUY 5 REGIMENTS
  • COMPLETE REGIMENT TO REACH INDIA BY END OF APR
April 15, 2022 16:00 (IST)

DELHI FILES - 'ATROCITIES ON INNOCENTS WILL SEE DAY OF LIGHT'

    April 15, 2022 15:20 (IST)

    PFI - 'LET'S GO BY WHAT COURT DECIDES,NOT WITH POLICE'

      April 15, 2022 15:15 (IST)

      Russia Warns of Bigger Attacks on Kyiv

      Russia’s defence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. “The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory," the ministry said in its daily update. It added that Russian troops hit a “military" factory outside Kyiv late Thursday using Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles.

      April 15, 2022 15:00 (IST)

      DELHI FILES - ANUPAM KHER TWEETS ON 'DELHI FILES'

        April 15, 2022 14:45 (IST)

        ESHWARAPPA - NOW: ESHWARAPPA SET TO RESIGN

        • TIME RUNS OUT FOR ESHWARAPPA
        • ADDRESSES SUPPORTERS BEFORE RESIGNING
        • ESHWARAPPA PLAYS THE ‘VICTIM CARD’
        April 15, 2022 14:10 (IST)

        DELHI FILES - WHY IS CONG SCARED OF THE MOVIE: BJP'S SIRSA

        • WELCOME SUCH MOVIES AND TV SHOWS: AAP
        • ANUPAM KHER TWEETS ON ‘DELHI FILES’
        • ‘VIVEK AGNIHOTRI WILL DO JUSTICE TO THE MOVIE’
        • ‘DO JUSTICE TO ANOTHER CHAPTER DEALT WRONGLY’
        • ‘DELHI FILES’ TEAM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
        • TEAM: MOVIE ABOUT 1984 ANTI-SIKH RIOTS
        • BJP MP GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWEETS ON ‘DELHI FILES’
        • ‘MURDERS OF INNOCENTS TO SEE THE DAY OF LIGHT’
        • ‘ATROCITIES ON INNOCENTS WILL SEE DAY OF LIGHT’
        April 15, 2022 14:10 (IST)

        DELHI - AFTER 'KASHMIR FILES' STAGE SET FOR NEXT FILM

          April 15, 2022 13:55 (IST)

          PFI - PFI'S FIRST REACTION: GOVT CAN'T BAN US

          • WE HAVEN’T DONE ANYTHING AGAINST NATION: PFI
          April 15, 2022 13:35 (IST)

          GUJARAT - CRACKDOWN ON RIOTERS IN GUJARAT

          • AFTER MADHYA PRADESH, BULLDOZERS USED IN GUJ
          • IN KHAMBAT, DEMOLITION AFTER RAM NAVAMI VIOLENCE
          • RIOTERS ‘PUNISHED’ IN GUJARAT FOR VIOLENCE
          April 15, 2022 12:40 (IST)

          DELHI - ROW OVER VIVEK AGNIHOTRI NEW FILM 'DELHI FILES'

          • DELHI REPORTS 366 NEW COVID CASES
          • DELHI COVID POSITIVITY RATE JUMPS TO 3.95%
          April 15, 2022 11:40 (IST)

          CONTRACTOR SUICIDE ROW - KARNATAKA CM SLAMS CONG DEMAND

          • ESHWARAPPA TO RESIGN TODAY: KARNATAKA CM
          • ESHWARAPPA SPOKE TO ME LAST NIGHT: KARNATAKA CM
          April 15, 2022 11:25 (IST)

          MEHBOOBA MUFTI - MEHBOOBA MUFTI JUMPS INTO BULLDOZER ROW

            April 15, 2022 11:00 (IST)

            PFI - GOVT LIKELY TO BAN PFI: SOURCES

            • CNN-NEWS18 AACCSES NIA PFI DOSSIER
            • ‘PFI WANTS TO IMPOSE TALIBAN VERSION ISLAM’
            • ‘PFI WANTS TO REMOVE MODERATE MUSLIM ORGs’
            April 15, 2022 10:45 (IST)

            PAKISTAN - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON PAKISTAN

            • CONFUSION ERUPTS BETWEEN PMLN & PPP PARTY: SOURCES
            • ‘PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF STILL CONFUSED ABOUT CABINET’
            • SHEHBAZ WANTED TO GIVE FEW MINs TO PPP:SOURCES
            • BILAWAL NOT READY TO BE MINISTER: SOURCES
            • SOURCES:BILAWAL NOT READY TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY
            • CONFUSION OVER WHO WILL BE IN NEW PAK CABINDET
            • OUTRAGE OVER REMOVAL OF IMRAN KHAN
            • MASSIVE OUTRAGE IN PAK OVER IMRAN’S OUSTER
            • PAKISTAN EMBASSY IN UAE ISSUES ADVISORY ON STIR
            April 15, 2022 10:40 (IST)

            SAINA NEHWAL - SAINA NEHWAL LASHES OUT AT SPORTS AUTHORITY

            • HITS OUT AT ASSOCIATION FOR MATCH SCHEDULING
            Load More
            Read more

            If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

            Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

            All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

            Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

            More News