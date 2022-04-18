CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 18th April 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

April 18, 2022 06:15 (IST)

ARMY CONFERENCE - ARMY COMMANDERS' CONFERENCE TO BEGIN TODAY

    April 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - STATUES OF LORD HANUMAN IN RAMESWARAM, WB SOON:PM

    • LORD HANUMAN IS THE SYMBOL OF STRENGTH: PM
    • ON THE OCCASION OF HANUMAN JAYANTI
    • PM MODI UNVEILS 108 FT HANUMAN STATUE IN GUJARAT
    • ‘HANUMAN STATUE TO BE INAUGURATED IN 4 STATES’
    • SABKA SAATH, SABKA PRAYAS OUR MAIN GOAL: PM MODI
    • RAM INVOKED SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS: PM MODI
    • PM:LESSON LEARNT AT MORBI AIDED IN KUTCH EARTHQUAKE
    • LORD HANUMAN HAS TAUGHT US ESSENCE OF SERVING: PM
    • HANUMAN JI DEFEATED EVIL WITH HIS COURAGE: PM
    April 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J&K - CRACKDOWN ON SEDITION: RAIDS IN J&K

    • RAIDS IN MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN J&K
    • ANTI-INDIA ARTICLE AUTHOR ABDUL FAZLI ARRESTED
    April 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI COVID NUMBERS ON THE RISE

    • DELHI REPORTS 517 NEW COVID CASES
    • DELHI COVID POSITIVITY RATE AT TO 4.21%
    • 1,518 ACTIVE CASES IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL
    April 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL GANGRAPE - BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL'S HANSKHALI

    • 4-MEMBER BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL’S HANSKHALI
    • BJP TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME IN HANSKHALI
    • BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME
    • BABY RANI MAURYA, KHUSHBU SUNDAR PART OF BJP TEAM
    • 4-MEMBER ALL WOMEN BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM
