Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 21st April 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 21, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

April 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM TO LAY FOUNDATION STONE IN DAHOD, GUJARAT

  • PM TO INAUGURATE DEVT PROJECTS IN DAHOD,GUJARAT
April 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DELHI - DELHI'S COVID CASES CROSS 1,000 MARK

    April 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - DELHI RECORDS 1,009 FRESH CASES IN LAST 24 HRS

    • MASSIVE SURGE IN COVID CASES IN DELHI
    April 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL GANGRAPE - BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL'S HANSKHALI

    • 4-MEMBER BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL’S HANSKHALI
    • BJP TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME IN HANSKHALI
    • BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME
    • BABY RANI MAURYA, KHUSHBU SUNDAR PART OF BJP TEAM
    • 4-MEMBER ALL WOMEN BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM
    April 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ADESH GUPTA - DELHI BJP CHIEF ADESH GUPTA SPEAKS TO NEWS18

    • DELHI BJP CHIEF DEFENDS DEMOLITION DRIVE
    • ‘DEMOLITION DRIVE IS NOT BASED ON RELIGION’
    • ‘SO CALLED SECULAR GANG HAS DIVIDED THE COUNTRY’
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

