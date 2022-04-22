CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 22 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd April 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

April 22, 2022 06:25 (IST)

J&K - ENCOUNTER BREAKS OUT IN SUNJWAN AREA OF JAMMU

  • ENCOUNTER B/W TERRORISTS AND SECURITY FORCES
  • ENCOUNTER BREAKS OUT IN J&K AHEAD OF PM’S VISIT
  • J&K ENCOUNTER: 1 COP KILLED, 4 INJURED
  • ENCOUNTER IN J&K 2-DAYS AHEAD OF PM’S VISIT
  • MOBILE INTERNET SNAPPED IN SOME AREAS OF JAMMU
  • J&K CRACKDOWN: 2-3 TERRORISTS ‘TRAPPED’
  • HEAVY EXCHANGE OF FIRING UNDERWAY IN SUNJWAN,JAMMU
April 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

UK PM - UK PM BORIS JOHNSON ON 2-DAY INDIA VISIT

  • UK PM BORIS JOHNSON REACHES SABARMATI ASHRAM
April 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO GURU TEGH BAHADUR

  • AURANGZEB COULDN’T HAVE SHAKEN OUR FAITH: PM MODI
  • NEW INDIA ON THE IDEALS OF GURU TEGH BAHADUR: PM
  • RELIGION WAS A MATTER OF PHILOSOPHY EARLIER: PM
  • ‘RELIGION WAS PHILOSOPHY AT A TIME OF FANATICISM’
  • INDIA HAS NEVER THREATENED THE WORLD: PM
  • INDIA OFFERS PEACE IN TIMES OF TURMOIL: PM
  • SABKA PRAYAS FOR INDIA’S VIKAS: PM MODI
April 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - WE HAVE TO BE PROUD OF OUR IDENTITY: PM

    April 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MALPURA - EXCL 4: 'HINDUS HOUNDED' FROM 1952 TO 1992 TO 2019

    • EXCL 5: HINDUS SAY ‘FORCED TO LEAVE’
    • EXCL 6:HINDUS CLAIM THEY HAVE BEEN DRIVEN OUT
    • EXCL 9: ‘MUSLIM MOBS’ HARASSING US: HINDUS
    • EXCL 8: INACTION BY R’STHAN GOVT,CLAIM HINDUS
    • EXCL 7:MULTIPLE COMMUNAL RIOTS SINCE 1952
    • CNN-NEWS18 SUPER EXPOSE ON ‘HINDU EXODUS’
    • EXCL 1: VILLAGERS REVEAL EXODUS HORROR ON NEWS18
    • EXCL 2: ‘WE ARE REFUGEES IN OWN LAND’ CHORUS
    • EXCLUSIVE 3: VILLAGERS BEING ‘HARANGUED’ ON N18
    April 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - DELHI REPORTS 965 FRESH COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

    • DELHI REPORTS 1 COVID DEATH IN LAST 24 HRS
    April 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BULLDOZER - CFI PROTEST AGAINST JAHANGIRPURI BULLDOZERS

    • B’LURU: CFI PROTEST AGAINST BULLDOZERS
    April 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL GANGRAPE - BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL'S HANSKHALI

    • 4-MEMBER BJP DELEGATION IN BENGAL’S HANSKHALI
    • BJP TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME IN HANSKHALI
    • BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM AT VICTIM’S HOME
    • BABY RANI MAURYA, KHUSHBU SUNDAR PART OF BJP TEAM
    • 4-MEMBER ALL WOMEN BJP FACT-FINDING TEAM
    More News