Breaking News Live Updates - 26 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 26th April 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: April 26, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars.

April 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U.P - YOGI TAKES STOCK OF RISING COVID CASES IN U.P

  • COVID ALERT IN SEVERAL DISTRICTS OF U.P
  • LUCKNOW, GAUTAMBUDH NAGAR & GAZIABAD UNDER ALERT
April 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOHANDAS PAI - EX-INFOSYS CEO MOHANDAS PAI SPEAKS TO NEWS18

  • MOHANDAS PAI ON K’TAKA BIBLE ROW
  • ‘STUDENTS GO TO SCHOOL FOR SECULAR EDUCATION’
  • ‘DON’T SYMPATHISE WITH FUNDAMENTALISTS’
April 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MAHARASHTRA - RANAS' BAIL PLEA FILED IN MUMBAI SESSION COURT

    April 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIJAB - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON K'TAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY

    • AFTER 2 HIJAB-CLAD GIRLS SENT BACK FROM COLLEGE
    • 21 GIRLS IN HIJAB SKIPPED EXAMS IN KUNDAPURA,K’TAKA
    • 7 HIJAB-CLAD GIRLS ALSO SKIPPED EXAMS IN KARWAR
    April 26, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BULLDOZER ROW - SCOOP 6: SHAHEEN BAGH, OKHLA AFTER JAHANGIRPURI?

    • EXCLUSIVE SCOOPS ON DELHI BULLDOZER ROW
    • SCOOP 1: ‘ILLEGAL ENCROACHMENTS IN OKHLA’
    • SCOOP 2: ‘ENCROACHMENTS IN SHAHEEN BAGH’
    • SCOOP 3:’ENCROACHMENTS IN TILAK NAGAR’
    • SCOOP 4: ‘AREAS WITH ENCROACHMENTS IDENTIFIED’
    • SCOOP 5: ‘NO NOTICES PRIOR TO DEMOLITION’
    • SDMC MAYOR’S BIG COMMENT ON DEMOLITION DRIVE
    • SDMC MAYOR'S BIG COMMENT ON DEMOLITION DRIVE
    • SDMC MAYOR’S BIG COMMENT ON DEMOLITION DRIVE
