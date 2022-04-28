CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 28 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 28 April 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 28th April 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: April 28, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SC - SC TO HEAR HIJAB CASE IN 2 DAYS

    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NELLORE - YSRCP CLAIMS 'DELIBERATE ATTEMPT TO INCITE'

    • BJP QUESTIONS ATTACK ON SHOBHA YATRIS IN NELLORE
    • NELLORE SP DENIES INCIDENTS OF VIOLENCE
    • 3 NEW VIDEOS REVEALED ON NELLORE FACE-OFF
    • VIDEO 1 SUGGESTS PROVOCATION AT YATRA
    • VIDEO 2 SHOWS CROWD GESTICULATING AT YATRIS
    • VIDEO 3 SHOWS TEEMING CROWD PUSHING COPS
    • NO STONE PELTING WAS REPORTED: SP NELLORE
    • THE PROCESSION WAS PEACEFUL: SP NELLORE
    • BJP SHOULD SUBMIT EVIDENCE: SP NELLORE
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NAVNEET - CHALISA ROW: NAVNEET RANA WRITES TO DELHI POLICE

    • NAVNEET RANA SEEKS ACTION AGAINST SANJAY RAUT
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA - SHIV SENA'S SANJAY RAUT MAKES BIG ALLEGATION

    • UNDERWORLD BEHIND ATTEMPT TO DISTURB HARMONY: RAUT
    • SHIV SENA’S SANJAY RAUT CALLS IT UNDERWORLD PLOT
    • ‘UNDERWORLD TRYING TO DISTURB STATE’S HARMONY’
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KERALA - KERALA GOVT ISSUES DETAILED REBUTTAL TO PM

    • ‘FOR PAST 6 YRS NEVER INCREASED TAX ON FUEL’
    • PM HAS NOT MADE A CORRECT PROPOSITION : KERALA
    • UNNECESSARY CRITICISM ON STATES: KERALA
    • CENTRE IMPOSED HUGE TAXES: KERALA COUNTERS
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    J&K - ONE TERRORIST GUNNED DOWN IN PULWAMA, J&K

    • PULWAMA ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY: J&K
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI DEMOLITION DRIVE: AAP HOLDS PROTEST

    • AAP HOLDS PROTEST NEAR BJP OFFICE OVER DRIVE
    • SLOGANEERING BY AAP WORKERS NEAR BJP OFFICE
    • SHOWDOWN IN CAPITAL OVER DEMOLITION DRIVE
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - DELHI REGISTERS 1367 +VE CASES IN 24 HRS

    • POSITIVITY RATE IN DELHI IS AT 4.5%: COVID UPDATE
    • ONE COVID DEATH REPORTED IN LAST 24 HRS IN DELHI
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGALURU - BENGALURU'S 'CIVIC APATHY' EXPOSED AGAIN

    • APATHY 3: UNATTENDED WIRE NEAR PAVEMENT
    • FAMILY OF VICTIM PROTESTS OUTSIDE POWER BOARD
    • APATHY 1:MAN ELECTROCUTED WHILE WALKING ON FOOTPATH
    • APATHY 2: MAN DIES AFTER CONTACT WITH WIRE
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ANDHRA PRADESH - RELIGIOUS ROW IN NELLORE, ANDHRA PRADESH

    • BJP ALLEGES STONE PELTING ON SHOBHA YATRA
    • ATTACK FROM ILLEGAL MOSQUE IN NELLORE: BJP
    April 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ALWAR - WE WILL BUILD MANDIR, SAYS R'STHAN MINISTER

    • BJP TRYING TO CREATE PROBLEMS: R’STHAN MIN
    • DEMAND 3: APOLOGY FROM GEHLOT GOVERNMENT
    • DEMAND 2: REBUILDING OF DEMOLISHED TEMPLE
    • DEMAND 1: RESIGNATION OF R’STHAN CM GEHLOT
    • VHP WORKERS PROTEST AT COLLECTORATE’S OFFICE
    • HINDU OUTFITS PROTEST AGAINST TEMPLE RAZING
    • HINDU GROUPS HOLD PROTEST AGAINST TEMPLE DEMOLITION
    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

