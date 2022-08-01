CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#BengalSSCScam#IndvsWI
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 01 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 01 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 1st August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: August 01, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

August 01, 2022 06:40 (IST)

CWG 2022 - INDIA GETS ITS 3RD GOLD AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES

  • ACHINTA SHEULI WINS GOLD IN 73 KG WEIGHTLIFTING
  • INDIA SHINES AT CWG 2022, 3RD GOLD IN THE BASKET
  • ACHINTA SHEULI BAGS GOLD FOR INDIA AT CWG 2022
August 01, 2022 06:30 (IST)

ED ARRESTS RAUT - REASON FOR ARREST: NON- COOPERATION WITH ED

  • REASON FOR ARREST: 11.5 L SEIZED FROM RAUT’S HOME
  • MAHA CM SHINDE REACTS TO SANJAY RAUT’S ARREST
  • AFTER HOURS OF QUIZZING, ED ARRESTS SANJAY RAUT
  • PATRA CHAWL CASE: ED ARRESTS SHIV SENA MP RAUT
  • 11:30 AM: RAUT TO BE PRODUCED IN COURT
  • 9 AM: SANJAY RAUT TO BE TAKEN FOR MEDICAL TEST
  • TRUTH WILL COME OUT AFTER THE PROBE: MAHA CM SHINDE
  • WILL ANSWER HIS CRITICISM THROUGH WORK:CM SHINDE
August 01, 2022 06:20 (IST)

SANJAY RAUT - AFTER HOURS OF QUIZZING, ED ARRESTS SANJAY RAUT

  • PATRA CHAWL CASE: ED ARRESTS SHIV SENA MP RAUT
  • 11:30 AM: RAUT TO BE PRODUCED IN COURT
  • 9 AM: SANJAY RAUT TO BE TAKEN FOR MEDICAL TEST
  • RAUT ARRESTED FOR NON CO-OPERATION WITH ED
  • RS 11.5 LAKH CASH SEIZED FROM SANJAY RAUT’S HOME
August 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - NOW: PM'S 91ST EDITION OF MANN KI BAAT

  • PM MODI ADDRESSES NATION IN ‘MANN KI BAAT’
  • PM REMEMBERS INDIA’S FREEDOM FIGHTERS
  • PM RECOUNTS CONTRIBUTIONS OF SHAHEED UDHAM SINGH
  • PM MODI HAILS INDIAN ARMY IN ‘MANN KI BAAT’
August 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

  • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
  • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
  • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
August 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

FLOOD - HEAVY FLOOD IN SURANKOTE AREA OF POONCH, J&K

  • MANY VEHICLES WASHED AWAY, MANY PEOPLE TRAPPED
  • ARMY & POLICE DEPLOYED, RESCUE OPERATION UNDERWAY
August 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ED - FIR FILED ON COMPLAINT OF SWAPNA PATKER

  • PATKER FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST SANJAY RAUT
August 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DELHI EXCISE POLICY - AFTER AAP'S U-TURN ON NEW EXCISE POLICY IN DELHI

  • AAP DECIDES TO EXTEND NEW POLICY BY ANOTHER MONTH
  • AAP GOVT CITES LIQUOR SHORTAGE AS REASON BEHIND
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

More News