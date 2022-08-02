CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 02 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 02 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 2nd August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: August 02, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip.

August 02, 2022 07:00 (IST)

BIDEN - PREZ BIDEN ANNOUNCES U.S KILLED AL-QAEDA CHIEF

  • AL-ZAWAHIRI KILLED, NO CAUSALITIES: PREZ BIDEN
  • DRONE STRIKE KILLED AL-QAEDA CHIEF:PREZ BIDEN
  • NO U.S PRESENCE ON GROUND DURING STRIKE: PREZ BIDEN
  • CONFIDENT THAT ZAWAHIRI WAS KILLED ALONE: BIDEN
  • AL-QAEDA CHIEF KILLED IN DRONE STRIKE BY U.S
August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U.S. SPEAKER - U.S. SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI SET TO VISIT TAIWAN

  • PELOSI TO VISIT TAIWAN AMID CHINA’S WARNINGS
  • NANCY PELOSI TO MEET TAIWAN PREZ ON WEDNESDAY
  • NANCY PELOSI EXCLUDES TAIWAN TRIP IN ITINERARY
August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHUSHILA DEVI - SHUSHILA DEVI BAGS SILVER AT CWG 2022

  • SHUSHILA DEVI CLINCHES 2ND MEDAL AT CWG 2022
  • JUDOKA SHUSHILA DEVI WINS SILVER AT CWG, BIRMINGHAM
August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PRALHAD JOSHI - PARL AFFAIRS MIN PRALHAD JOSHI EXCL ON CNN-NEWS18

  • PRALHAD JOSHI SPEAKS ON PARL SUSPENSION DRAMA
  • ‘WILL DISCUSS THE MATTER AS SOON AS FM COMES BACK’
  • OPPN MAKING AN ISSUE OUT OF NOTHING: UNION MIN
  • OPPN NOT ALLOWING SMOOTH FUNCTIONING OF HOUSE:MIN
  • CONG BRINGING PLACARDS IN PARL IS NOT JUSTIFIED:MIN
  • OPPN TORE PAPERS, THREW BOOKS IN PARL: UNION MIN
  • WE WERE READY FOR PRICE RISE DISCUSSION:UNION MIN
  • GAVE SEVERAL DATES FOR PRICE RISE DEBATE: MIN
  • MIN: HAVE SPOKEN TO OPPN LEADERS ON PRICE RISE
  • OPPN INSULTED HONOURABLE PRESIDENT: UNION MIN
  • SPEAKER BANNED PLACARDS AFTER RUCKUS: UNION MIN
August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - NOW: PM'S 91ST EDITION OF MANN KI BAAT

  • PM MODI ADDRESSES NATION IN ‘MANN KI BAAT’
  • PM REMEMBERS INDIA’S FREEDOM FIGHTERS
  • PM RECOUNTS CONTRIBUTIONS OF SHAHEED UDHAM SINGH
  • PM MODI HAILS INDIAN ARMY IN ‘MANN KI BAAT’
August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN - COUNTER 2: INDIA FASTEST GROWING ECONOMY

  • COUNTER 5: INDIA HAS RECOVERED ADMIRABLY
  • COUNTER 3: RBI & GOVT ENABLED RECOVERY
  • COUNTER 4:INDIA IN BETTER PLACE THAN OTHER NATIONS
  • COUNTER 1: INDIA WON’T ENTER RECESSION
  • COUNTER 7: UNDER UPA INFLATION IN 2 DIGITS
  • COUNTER 8: WORKING HARDER TO BRING INFLATION DOWN
  • COUNTER 9:OPPN SELECTIVE IN QUOTING ECONOMISTS
  • COUNTER 10: FM CITES FMR RBI GUV TO DEFEND GOVT
  • COUNTER 11: BE PATIENT TO LISTEN TO GOVT’S RESPONSE
  • UPROAR IN HOUSE AMID SITHARAMAN’S RESPONSE
  • FM SITHARAMAN’S FIERY RESPONSE ON INFLATION
  • FM’S REPLY AMID OPPN’S DISRUPTION IN LOK SABHA
  • COUNTER 12: NO COMPROMISE ON SCHEMES TO FARMERS
  • COUNTER 13: CUSTOMS DUTY RELIEF ON RAW MATERIALS
  • NEWS18 BREAKS DOWN FM’S DETAILED RESPONSE IN PARL
  • COUNTER 14: FM CITES INFLATION DURING UPA ERA
  • COUNTER 15: ‘BANGLADESH SEEKING LOAN FROM IMF’
  • FM SITHARAMAN’S REPLY TO PRICE RISE DEBATE IN LS
  • COUNTER 6:INFLATION AT 7 PERCENT AND BELOW
August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

  • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
  • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
  • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
  • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MAMATA - WEST BENGAL PARTHA CHATTERJEE SCAM FALLOUT

  • WILL RESHUFFLE CABINET ON WEDNESDAY 4 PM: MAMATA
  • MAMATA’S BID TO BRING NEW FACES TO THE CABINET
  • PARTHA’S PORTFOLIOS NEED REDISTRIBUTION: MAMATA
August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

JEREMY - GOLD MEDALLIST JEREMY LALRINNUNGA ON CNN-NEWS18

    August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ED ARRESTS RAUT - ED GETS RAUT'S CUSTODY TILL AUGUST 4

    • PRIMA FACIE EVIDENCE, SAYS COURT
    • SANJAY RAUT IN ED CUSTODY TILL AUG 4
    • 3-DAY ED CUSTODY FOR SANJAY RAUT
    August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - JUMMA HOLIDAY CONTROVERSY IN BIHAR

    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES EXPLOSIVE NOTE ON JUMMA
    • NEWS18 ACCESSES 2012 BIHAR GOVT ORDER DETAILS
    • ORDER MENTIONS ‘2-HOURS BREAK’ FOR JUMMA PRAYERS
    • NO MENTION OF JUMMA HOLIDAY IN GOVT DIRECTIVE
    • NCPCR TAKES NOTE OF BIHAR JUMMA HOLIDAY
    • CNN-NEWS18 IMPACT: NCPCR SEEKS DETAILED REPORT
    August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - DAYS AFTER XI, BIDEN PHONE CALL

    • U.S. SPEAKER PELOSI TO GO AHEAD WITH TAIWAN TRIP
    August 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL - PEOPLE HAVE LOST FAITH IN TMC GOVT: BJP

    • MASSIVE LOOT UNDER MAMATA-LED TMC GOVT: BJP
    • MAMATA BANERJEE ANNOUNCES CABINET RESHUFFLE
    More News