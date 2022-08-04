CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NancyPelosi#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 04 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 04 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 4th August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: August 04, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SENSATIONAL GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE - NEWS18 TEAM WAS IN KABUL, KM AWAY FROM STRIKE SPOT

  • NEWS18 TEAM WAS JUST A KM AWAY FROM STRIKE SPOT
  • INTW RECORDED 15 HOURS BEFORE STRIKE ON ZAWAHIRI
August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM LAUDS VIKAS THAKUR FOR WINNING SILVER AT CWG

  • THAKUR’S DEDICATION TO SPORTS IS COMMENDABLE: PM
  • PM MODI: MORE GLORY TO WEIGHTLIFTER VIKAS THAKUR
August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PELOSI - PELOSI:CAN'T STOP LEADERS FROM TRAVELLING TO TAIWAN

  • ‘CAN’T STOP WORLD LEADERS FROM COMING TO TAIWAN’
  • ‘CHINA CAN’T STOP LEADERS FROM COMING TO TAIWAN’
August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN - COUNTER 2: INDIA FASTEST GROWING ECONOMY

  • COUNTER 5: INDIA HAS RECOVERED ADMIRABLY
  • COUNTER 3: RBI & GOVT ENABLED RECOVERY
  • COUNTER 4:INDIA IN BETTER PLACE THAN OTHER NATIONS
  • COUNTER 1: INDIA WON’T ENTER RECESSION
  • COUNTER 7: UNDER UPA INFLATION IN 2 DIGITS
  • COUNTER 8: WORKING HARDER TO BRING INFLATION DOWN
  • COUNTER 9:OPPN SELECTIVE IN QUOTING ECONOMISTS
  • COUNTER 10: FM CITES FMR RBI GUV TO DEFEND GOVT
  • COUNTER 11: BE PATIENT TO LISTEN TO GOVT’S RESPONSE
  • UPROAR IN HOUSE AMID SITHARAMAN’S RESPONSE
  • FM SITHARAMAN’S FIERY RESPONSE ON INFLATION
  • FM’S REPLY AMID OPPN’S DISRUPTION IN LOK SABHA
  • COUNTER 12: NO COMPROMISE ON SCHEMES TO FARMERS
  • COUNTER 13: CUSTOMS DUTY RELIEF ON RAW MATERIALS
  • NEWS18 BREAKS DOWN FM’S DETAILED RESPONSE IN PARL
  • COUNTER 14: FM CITES INFLATION DURING UPA ERA
  • COUNTER 15: ‘BANGLADESH SEEKING LOAN FROM IMF’
  • FM SITHARAMAN’S REPLY TO PRICE RISE DEBATE IN LS
  • COUNTER 6:INFLATION AT 7 PERCENT AND BELOW
August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

K'TAKA CM EXCLUSIVE - 'SIDDU'S PERFORMANCE WAS ZERO DURING HIS TENURE'

  • THEY ARE AFRAID OF MY PERFORMANCE: BOMMAI
  • THEY WANT TO DERATE MY PERFORMANCE: BOMMAI
  • BOMMAI: PEOPLE WILL ADD 10 BEFORE 0 & GIVE ME 100
  • THERE ARE FACTIONAL LEADERS IN CONG: BOMMAI
  • BOMMAI: CONG RECEIVED FACTIONALISM FROM LEGACY
  • CREDIBILITY OF DKS & OTHERS IS LOW: BOMMAI
  • K’TAKA CM BOMMAI SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • ONE YEAR OF K’TAKA CM BOMMAI
  • ‘ECONOMY HAS IMPROVED IMMENSELY UNDER MY GOVT’
  • STATE IN GOOD ECONOMIC TRACK: BOMMAI
  • HAVE WORKED ON INFRA DEVELOPMENT: K’TAKA CM
August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CWG - LOVEPREET SINGH WINS BRONZE IN WEIGHTLIFTING

  • LOVEPREET SINGH WINS BRONZE IN MEN’S 109 KG
August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVID - DELHI REPORTS 2,073 COVID CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

  • DELHI’S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 11.64%
August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 MEGA IMPACT - AFTER NEWS18 RAISED JUMMA ISSUE, J'KHAND GOVT ACTS

  • WORD ‘URDU’ REMOVED FROM 350 SCHOOLS TILL NOW
  • WEEKLY OFFS REVERTED TO SUNDAYS IN 459 SCHOOLS
  • J’KHAND GOVT ORDERS REMOVAL OF URDU WORDS
August 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

  • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
  • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
  • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
  • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
  • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
  • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

More News