Breaking News Live Updates - 09 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 09 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 9th August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: August 09, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

August 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TYAGI - INSIDE SCOOP ON ABUSER NETA TYAGI

  • SCOOP 1: TYAGI BOUGHT 2 SECOND HAND GYPSIES
  • SCOOP 2: TYAGI GAVE POLICE UNIFORMS TO AIDES
  • SCOOP 3: TYAGI’S AIDES STOLE METAL DETECTOR
August 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI SPEAKS AT FAREWELL EVENT OF EX V-P

  • PM MODI BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING V-P NAIDU
August 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

JOE BIDEN - AMID POWER TUSSLE,BIDEN'S BIG MESSAGE TO CHINA

  • ‘U.S. NOT WORRIED ABOUT CHINA’S MILITARY OPS’
  • DON’T THINK CHINA GOING TO DO ANYTHING MORE: U.S.
August 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

JDU-BJP RIFT - CONG, INC LEADERS MEET RJD'S TEJASHWI YADAV

  • TEJASHWI MET SR PARTY NETAS LAST NIGHT: SOURCES
  • NITISH ASKED TO MAKE A MOVE FIRST : RJD SOURCES
  • SOURCE: RJD SUPPORT ONLY AFTER NITISH’S FIRST MOVE
  • NITISH KUMAR MET CLOSE AIDES: JDU SOURCES
  • THE ALLIANCE WITH BJP ALL OVER: JDU SOURCES
August 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CWG - INDIA'S MEDAL TALLY JUMPS UP TO WHOOPING 60

  • INDIAN MEN’S HOCKEY TEAM SETTLES FOR SILVER AT CWG
  • ANOTHER MEDAL FOR INDIA AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES
August 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

  • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
  • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
  • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
  • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
  • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
  • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
  • ‘MOHSIN TOLD NIA AFGHAN DRUG TRADE FUNDED ISIS’
August 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CHINA SLAMS SL - CHINA SLAMS SL FOR DEFERRING VISIT OF 'SHIP'

  • CHINA: SECURITY CONCERNS BY SRI LANKA ARE BASELESS
  • CHINA SLAMS SRI LANKA FOR DEFERRING YUAN WANG VISIT
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

