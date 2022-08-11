CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NitishKumar#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 11 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 11th August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: August 11, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U.S. - BIDEN'S BIG MESSAGE AMID ECO TUSSLE B/W CHINA,U.S.

  • PREZ BIDEN’S ‘ MADE IN U.S.A’ PUSH
  • $ 52 BN FOR RESEARCH IN SEMI-CONDUCTOR: BIDEN
August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TYAGI - SHRIKANT TYAGI SENT TO 14-DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODY

  • TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR TYAGI, COURT REJECTS BAIL PLEA
  • SHRIKANT TYAGI TO BE TAKEN TO LUXAR JAIL
  • ALL OF THIS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED CLAIMS TYAGI
August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SUSHIL MODI - NITISH GAVE NO HINT THAT HE WAS UPSET: SUSHIL MODI

  • NITISH DECEIVED BJP, CLAIMS SUSHIL MODI
August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SUSHIL - SUSHIL MODI: NITISH KUMAR WANTED V-P POST

  • SUSHIL MODI’S STUNNING CHARGE TO CNN-NEWS18
August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHATRUGHAN - 'BIHARI BABU' ON MGB 2.0 ON CNN-NEWS18

  • TMC MP SHATRUGHAN SINHA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN POLITICS: SINHA
  • VETERAN LEADER LIKE NITISH LEFT NDA: SINHA
  • PEOPLE CHANGE COLOURS IN POLITICS: SINHA
  • MATTER ON CONVENIENCE RUNS IN POLITICS: SINHA
  • NITISH PROVEN HIMSELF AS LEADER WITH MIGHT: SINHA
  • SHATRUGHAN SINHA HAILS NITISH KUMAR
  • NITISH IN FRONT LINE FOR 2024 ELECTIONS: SINHA
  • NITISH IS THE MOST MATURED LEADER: SINHA
  • THIS COULD TURN THE TIED AGAINST PM MODI: SINHA
  • ‘NITISH’S DECISION FOR BETTERMENT OF BIHAR’
  • AUTHORITARIAN GOVT UNDER PM MODI: SINHA
August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - TIRANGA DEPICTS INDIA'S UNITY & CONSCIOUSNESS:PM

  • TIRANGA IS A REFLECTION OF OUR PRIDE: PM MODI
  • TIRANGA REPRESENTS OUR DREAM FOR FUTURE: PM
  • TRICOLOR IS A SYMBOL OF INDIA’S UNITY: PM MODI
  • AHEAD OF I-DAY, PM MODI’S ‘HAR GHAR TIRANGA’ PITCH
August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

LAKSHYA SEN - HOPE TO CONTINUE IN THE SAME FORM IN FUTURE: SEN

  • DIDN’T PRESSURISE MYSELF, BUT BELIEVED IN WIN: SEN
  • HAD A HINT THAT I WILL WIN THE MEDAL: SEN
  • ‘PREVIOUS TOURNAMENTS BOOSTED MY SELF-BELIEF’
  • GOLDEN BOY LAKSHYA SEN ON CNN-NEWS18
  • LAST 1 YEAR WAS VERY GOOD: LAKSHYA SEN
  • CWG GOLD MEDALIST LAKSHYA SEN ON CNN-NEWS18
August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVID - SHOCKER: 8 DEATHS DUE TO COVID REPORTED IN DELHI

  • 2146 COVID CASES REPORTED IN LAST 24 HRS IN CAPITAL
  • POSITIVITY RATE IN DELHI STANDS AT 17.83%
August 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

  • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
  • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
  • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
  • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
  • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
  • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
  • TALIBAN BACK IN SWAT VALLEY IN PAK: SOURCE
  • SOURCE:400-500 MILITANTS RETURNED TO SWAT VALLEY
  • SOURCE:TALKS B/W PAK GOVT & TEHREEK-E-TALIBAN
  • SOURCE: MANY TTP FIGHTERS RELEASED BY PAK GOVT
  • SOURCE: TTP MILITANTS BACK WITH ARMS IN SWAT
  • SOURCE: TARGETED MURDERS RISING IN SWAT VALLEY
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

More News