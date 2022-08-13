CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 13 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 13th August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: August 13, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

U.S. - BIDEN'S BIG MESSAGE AMID ECO TUSSLE B/W CHINA,U.S.

  • PREZ BIDEN’S ‘ MADE IN U.S.A’ PUSH
  • $ 52 BN FOR RESEARCH IN SEMI-CONDUCTOR: BIDEN
August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SUVENDU - SUVENDU ADHIKARI SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • MAMATA COPS OBSTRUCTED ME: SUVENDU ADHIKARI
  • MAMATA’S COPS STOPPED MY RALLY: SUVENDU ADHIKARI
  • MOVE BY TMC GOVT TOTALLY ANTI-NATIONAL: SUVENDU
  • ASKED TO WALK FOR 18 KMS, NO BIKE PERMIT: SUVENDU
  • SUVENDU THREATENS TO MOVE COURT
  • SUVENDU ADHIKARI Vs WEST BENGAL POLICE
  • SUVENDU SEEN ARGUING WITH BENGAL POLICE
  • BJP’S ‘BHARAT MATA KI JAI CHANTS’ IN NANDIGRAM
  • WEST BENGAL POLICE BLOCKS BJP TIRANGA RALLY
August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SALMAN RUSHDIE - SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACKER DETAINED BY NY POLICE

  • RUSHDIE RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER ATTACK
  • AUTHOR SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACKED IN NEW YORK
  • RUSHDIE STABBED AT A LECTURE IN NEW YORK
  • MAN STORMED STAGE & ATTACKED RUSHDIE: WITNESS
  • POOL OF BLOOD UNDER SALMAN RUSHDIE: REPORT
  • LATEST ON SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACK CASE
August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PV SINDHU MEGA EXCLUSIVE - SINDHU DETAILS HER CWG GOLD JOURNEY

  • INDIA’S GREATEST SHUTTLER PV SINDHU ON NEWS18
  • IT IS IMPORTANT TO KEEP GOING: PV SINDHU
  • WINNING MEDALS KEEPS ME GOING: PV SINDHU
  • IT IS IMPORTANT TO BE FOCUSED: PV SINDHU
  • ‘THIS IS JUST BEGINNING, CAN ACHIEVE A LOT MORE’
  • PEOPLE WHO SUPPORT ME, KEEP ME GOING: PV SINDHU
  • I FEEL HAPPY WHEN I LOOK BACK AT MY CAREER: SINDHU
  • GOLDEN GIRL PV SINDHU SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • CWG GOLD MEDALLIST PV SINDHU ON CNN-NEWS18
  • HAPPY TO WIN GOLD FOR MY COUNTRY: SINDHU
  • I FEEL I CAN ACHIEVE A LOT MORE FOR INDIA:SINDHU
  • SINDHU:PAST ACHIEVEMENTS ENCOURAGE ME FOR FUTURE
  • ‘IF I KEEP PUSHING MYSELF I CAN GO TO NEXT LEVEL’
August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MARKS HAR GHAR TIRANGA ABHIYAN IN UNIQUE WAY

  • PM MODI CELEBRATES WITH KIDS AHEAD OF I-DAY
  • ‘HAR GHAR TIRANGA’ AT PM MODI’S RESIDENCE
  • PM DISTRIBUTES TIRANGA TO CHILDREN AT HOME
  • PM GIVES TIRANGA TO KIDS AT RAKSHA BANDHAN
August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

FREEBIES-FACEOFF - NO PLACE FOR FREEBIES IN OUR ECONOMY: BHALLA

    August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    FREEBIES-FACEFF - TOP ECONOMIST DECODE THE FREEBIES DEBATE

      August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      DIVYA KAKRAN - CWG MEDALLIST DIVYA KAKRAN SLAMS AAP

      • NO ONE FROM DELHI GOVT CAME TO US: KAKRAN
      • WON 58 MEDALS TILL 2017: DIVYA KAKRAN
      • I’M NOT BEGGING FOR MONEY: DIVYA KAKRAN
      • NO HELP FROM KEJRIWAL DURING ASIAN GAMES:KAKRAN
      • NO HELP FROM AAP GOVERNMENT: DIVYA KAKRAN
      • DIVYA KAKRAN TAKES A JIBE AT AAP GOVERNMENT
      • ALL CHANNELS FOLLOW CNN-NEWS18 NEWSBREAK
      • CNN-NEWS18 FIRST TO REVEAL DIVYA’S STORY
      • U.P. GOVT HELPED ME A LOT: DIVYA KAKRAN
      • ‘GOT INJURED IN 2016 NO ONE CAME FOR HELP’
      • ‘U.P. AWARDED ME WITH RANI LAKSHMI BAI AWARD’
      August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CRYPTO - CRACKDOWN ON CRYPTO EXCHANGES EXPLODES

      • MEGA CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON CRYPTO CURRENCY
      • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES ED’S COMPLAINT AGAINST WAZIRX
      • ‘HAWALA TRANSACTIONS WORTH 2790 CR IN 2021’
      • WAZIRX TRANSFERRED CURRENCIES, CLAIMS ED
      • MONEY TRANSFERED CAN’T BE TRACED: ED
      August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - BUSTING OF PFI TERROR MODULE LED TO SPLIT: BJP

      • CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS
      • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
      • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
      • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
      • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
      • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
      • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
      • STARTLING CLAIM BY BIHAR BJP UNIT ON NEW GOVT
      • PFI-SDPI ACTED AS BRIDGE B/W NITISH & TEJASHWI:BJP
      • BJP-JDU SPLIT BECAUSE OF PFI-SDPI: BIHAR BJP CHIEF
      August 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BIHAR - BJP HITS OUT AT THE NEW ALLIANCE IN BIHAR

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        More News