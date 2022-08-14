CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndependenceDay#SalmanRushdie#RajuSrivastava
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 14th August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: August 14, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

August 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SRI LANKA - BEIJING FORCES SRI LANKA TO 'BETRAY'

  • CHINA ‘BLOCKS’ INDIA’S TERROR FIGHT
  • CHINA RESORTING TO ‘DESPERATE’ MEASURES
  • CHINA ‘USING’ INDIA’S NEIGHBOURS?
  • ‘CHINA BLOCKING INDIA ON TERRORISTS’ BLACKLISTING’
  • EAM ON INDIA BLOCKED FROM BLACKLISTING TERRORISTS
August 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SONALBEN PATEL - MEDALLIST SONALBEN PATEL SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    August 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MATAR - RUSHDIE ATTACK PROBE: MURDER CHARGE ON ATTACKER

    • SECOND DEGREE CHARGE SLAPPED ON HADI MATAR
    August 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HAR GHAR TIRANGA CAMPAIGN - PM LAUDS CITIZENS FOR FOR THEIR PARTICIPATION

      August 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HAR GHAR TIRANGA - NADDA KICKSTARTS GRAND BIKE RALLY IN MEERUT

      • NADDA IN MEERUT TO FLAGS OFF BIKE RALLY IN MEERUT
      August 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

      • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
      • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
      • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
      • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
      • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
      • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

      More News