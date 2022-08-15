CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 15 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 15 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 15th August 2022

By News18/ Updated: August 15, 2022, 05:55 IST

August 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TIRANGA ROW - POLITICS OVER TIRANGA EXPLODES,BJP SLAMS MAMATA

  • BJP:ADHIKARI STOPPED FROM HOLDING BIKE RALLY
  • BJP: SUBHAS SARKAR NOT ALLOWED TO HOIST FLAG
  • ‘WHICH COUNTRY’S I-DAY WB CM WANTS TO CELEBRATE?’
  • BJP’S AMIT MALVIYA SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE
August 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PRESIDENT MURMU - 'INDIA'S INDEPENDENCE A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY'

  • DEMOCRACY GOT STRONGER IN INDIA: PREZ MURMU
  • TIRANGA FLYING WITH PRIDE EVERYWHERE: PREZ
  • WE RETAINED TRADITIONS IN MODERN WORLD: PREZ MURMU
  • PRESIDENT MURMU HAILS INDIA’S VACCINE DRIVE
  • I HOPE WE ACHIEVE DREAMS OF FREEDOM FIGHTERS: PREZ
  • INDIA’S ECONOMY IS GROWING: PREZ MURMU
  • WORLD WITNESSING RISE OF NEW INDIA: PREZ MURMU
  • PREZ: INDIA’S POST COVID RECOVERY EXCEPTIONAL
  • WOMEN RISING IN EVERY SECTOR: PREZ MURMU
  • WOMEN AT FOREFRONT OF GLOBAL SPORTS: PREZ MURMU
August 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI TWEETS OUT ON VIBHAJAN VIVISHIKA DIWAS

  • ‘PAY HOMAGE TO THOSE WHO LOST LIVES IN PARTITION’
  • APPLAUD GRIT, RESILIENCE WHO SUFFERED: PM MODI
August 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MURMU - WE WILL FULFILL DREAMS OF OUR FREEDOM FIGHTERS:PREZ

  • WE INITIATED MEGA COVID PROGRAMME: PREZ MURMU
  • INDIA’S STARTUP INFRA GROWING IMMENSELY: PREZ
  • PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW THEIR FUNDAMENTAL DUTIES: PREZ
  • WOMEN EMPOWERMENT EVIDENT IN OUR COUNTRY: PRESIDENT
  • ‘INDIA IS KNOWN FOR ITS RIVERS,MOUNTAINS,FORESTS’
  • ‘INDIAN TRADITIONS CAN GIVE DIRECTION TO WORLD’
August 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

  • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
  • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
  • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
  • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
  • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
  • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
