CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 20th August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: August 20, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

August 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TTV - TTV DHINAKARAN ACCEPTS OPS'S OLIVE BRANCH

  • DHINAKARAN ACCEPTS INVITATION BY OPS
  • BETRAYERS WON’T AGREE WITH OPS: DHINAKARAN
August 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI'S PITCH ON 'HAR GHAR JAL'

  • PM MODI HAILS MISSION TO CONSERVE WATER
  • MODI: WE’VE SUCCEEDED ON ‘HAR GHAR JAL’ MISSION
  • PM:’HAR GHAR JAL’ MISSION HAS REACHED EVERY CORNER
  • THIS IS A GREAT EXAMPLE OF ‘SABKA PRAYAS’:PM MODI
  • GOA 1ST STATE TO BECOME WATER CERTIFIED: PM MODI
  • PM MODI CONGRATULATES GOA ON IT’S BIG FEAT
  • PM HAILS ‘SABKA PRAYAS’ MODEL FOR DEVELOPMENT
  • WATER SECURITY VERY IMPORTANT FOR INDIA: PM
  • GOVT AIMS AT WATER SECURITY FOR ALL: PM
  • HAR GHAR JAL MISSION HAS BENEFITED MANY: PM MODI
  • ‘HAR GHAR JAL’ MISSION HAS HELPED WOMEN: PM
  • WATER IN EVERY HOUSE WILL REDUCE DISCRIMINATION: PM
  • ‘HAR GHAR JAL’ FOR ‘NARI SHAKTI’: PM MODI
August 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

GODSE POSTER - POSTER ROW EXPLODES IN KARNATAKA

  • MISCREANTS PUT GODSE’S PHOTO IN TUMAKURU
  • LOCAL MUNICIPALITY CLEARS THE POSTERS IN AREA
August 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DELHI OFFICERS RESHUFFLE - DELHI L-G ORDERS RESHUFFLE OF BUREAUCRATS

  • DELHI BUREAUCRATS TRANSFER ORDERED BY L-G
  • L-G ORDERS TRANSFER OF 12 DELHI IAS OFFICERS
August 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - TOP PAK SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON NAWAZ SHARIF

  • SOURCES CLOSE TO PMLN ON SHARIF’S HOMECOMING
  • EXCL: NAWAZ LIKELY TO RETURN TO PAKISTAN
  • EXCL: NAWAZ LIKELY TO RETURN BY EARLY SEPTEMBER
  • CASES AGAINST HIM LIKELY TO BE DISPOSED OFF: EXCL
  • EXCL: GREEN SIGNAL FROM PAK ARMY FOR HOMECOMING
  • EXCL: PMLN SURE PAK ARMY WON’T TARGET NAWAZ SHARIF
  • EXCL: NAWAZ SHARIF IN LONDON FOR PAST 2 YEARS
  • EXCL:PAK ARMY CHIEF BAJWA WAS IN LONDON
August 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

  • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
  • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
  • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
  • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
  • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
  • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
August 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CBI RAIDS SISODIA - OVER 600 LIQUOR SHOPS OPENED IN DELHI: BJP MP

  • SISODIA’S FIRST REACTION AFTER CBI RAIDS HIS HOUSE
  • HAVE DONE NO WRONG: MANISH SISODIA
  • CBI BEING MISUSED TO TARGET AAP GOVT: SISODIA
  • HAVE COOPERATED WITH CBI TEAM: MANISH SISODIA
  • NOTHING CAN STOP OUR DEVELOPMENT WORK: SISODIA
  • NOT BEEN CALLED FOR QUESTIONING: SISODIA
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

More News