BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd August 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: August 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

August 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SISODIA - NO LOOK OUT CIRCULAR AGAINST SISODIA: SOURCE

  • CBI ISSUES LOOK OUT CIRCULAR AGAINST 8:SOURCE
August 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HM SHAH IN TELANGANA - BJP'S MEGA SHOW OF STRENGTH IN TELANGANA

  • BJP WILL UPROOT KCR GOVT IN TELANGANA: HM SHAH
  • BJP WILL FORM THE NEXT GOVT IN TELANGANA: HM
  • HM SHAH SOUNDS POLL BUGLE IN TELANGANA
  • TELANGANA WILL SEE THE RISE OF BJP: HM SHAH
  • KCR GOVT FAILED TO FULFILL PROMISES: HM SHAH
  • KCR GOVT IS ANTI-KISAN: HM AMIT SHAH
  • KCR GOVT DIDN’T REDUCE FUEL PRICES: HM SHAH
August 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HM - HM: T'GANA WILL GET CM FROM BJP IN NEXT POLLS

  • HM AMIT SHAH SLAMS KCR OVER ‘FAKE PROMISES’
  • KCR HAS FOOLED DALIT COMMUNITY IN T’GANA: HM
  • HM AMIT SHAH SLAMS KCR OVER ‘NEPOTISM’
  • MOST EXPENSIVE FUEL IN TELANGANA: HM SHAH
August 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

DELHI LIQUOR SCAM - LOOK OUT CIRCULAR AGAINST 8 ACCUSED: SOURCE

  • EXCISE POLICY CASE: LOC AGAINST 8 ACCUSED
August 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL ON EX-PAK PM IMRAN KHAN

  • FIR AGAINST IMRAN KHAN UNDER TERROR ACT: EXCL
  • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES FIR COPY: MEGA EXCLUSIVE
  • CASE UNDER ANTI-TERRORISM ACT AGAINST IMRAN: EXCL
  • CASE FILED UNDER SEC 7 BY ISLAMABAD POLICE: EXCL
  • FIR:IMRAN THREATENED IG, MAGISTRATE DURING RALLY
  • EXCL: IMRAN THREATENED ISLAMABAD POLICE & JUDGE
August 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON NIA ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS

  • ‘GOVT WANTS NIA TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST GANGSTERS’
  • BIG EXCL ON MOOSEWALA MURDER FALLOUT
  • ‘GOVT FEELS GANGSTERS INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTS’
  • SPECULATIONS OVER GANGSTERS LINK TO PAK
  • GANGSTERS MIGHT BE LINKED TO PAK TERROR GROUPS
  • GOVT WANTS NIA TO CONDUCT PAN INDIA PROBE: SOURCE
More News