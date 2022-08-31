CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 31 August 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: August 31, 2022, 05:55 IST

August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

VADODRA - COMMUNAL CLASHES DURING PROCESSION OF LORD GANESH

  • RUCKUS, CLASHES & STONE PELTING IN VADODRA,GUJRAT
  • 13 PEOPLE DETAINED AFTER COMMUNAL CLASHES
August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TAIWAN - TAIWAN SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO CHINA

  • TAIWAN FIRES 1ST WARNING SHOTS AT CHINESE DRONE
  • WARNING SHOTS FIRED FOR FIRST TIME BY TAIWAN
August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SONALI - SONALI CASE: DAUGHTER DEMANDS CBI PROBE

  • IT WAS A PLANNED MURDER: SONALI PHOGAT’S DAUGHTER
August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - DAY 2 OF PM MODI'S GUJARAT VISIT

    August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KEJRIWAL - KEJRIWAL: WE ARE READY FOR ANY PROBE

    • KEJRIWAL: NOTHING FOUND BY CBI SO FAR
    August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATAKA SEER - K'TAKA SEER CASE: VICTIMS STATEMENT TO BE RECORDED

    • VICTIMS TAKEN TO COURT TO RECORD STATEMENT
    August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    JHARKHAND - CM SOREN: READY TO DEAL WITH ANY SITUATION

    • JHARKHAND CM’S 1ST REACTION AMID TURMOIL
    • CM SOREN AND HIS MLAs TO FLY OUT TO RAIPUR
    August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HUBBALLI EIDGAH ROW - K'TAKA HC ISSUES ORDER ON HUBBALLI EIDGAH ROW

    • K’TAKA HC GIVES CLEARANCE FOR GANESHOTSAV
    • K’TAKA HC ALLOWS GANESH CHATURTHI EVENT
    • K’TAKA HC ALLOWS GANESH PUJA AT EIDGAH MAIDAN
    • K’TAKA HC: SC ORDER DOES NOT IMPLY
    • K’TAKA HC: THIS IS NOT A TITLE DISPUTE
    August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG PREZ POLLS - SENIOR CONG LEADER TS SINGHDEO ON NEWS18

    • CHH’GARH MINISTER ON CONG PREZ POLLS
    • BIASED VIEWS ON CONG: TS SINGHDEO
    • DON’T AGREE WITH RAHUL’S VIEW: TS SINGHDEO
    • RAHUL SHOULD TAKE THE CALL: SINGHDEO
    • MALICIOUS PROPAGANDA AGAINST CONG: SINGHDEO
    • RAHUL AMONG THE STRONGEST CANDIDATE: TS SINGHDEO
    • ‘NO CONVERSATION WITH ANYONE FROM CONG’
    August 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COMMUNAL CLASH - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES FOOTAGE OF CLASH IN GUJ

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

