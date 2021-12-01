CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 01 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 1st December 2021

December 01, 2021, 05:55 IST

December 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TMC - 'ATTACK AGAINST BUS CARRYING TMC WORKERS'

  • TRIPURA POLICE CONFIRM ATTACK ON TMC WORKERS
  • 12 PEOPLE INJURED IN ATTACK: TRIPURA POLICE
December 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TIKAIT - WANT GoI TO HOLD A MEET WITH US ON MSP: TIKAIT

  • OUR AGITATION IS NOT ENDING: TIKAIT
  • GOVT HAS NOT ACCEPTED OUR DEMANDS YET: TIKAIT
  • ‘WANT GoI TO HOLD MEET WITH US BEFORE SKM MEET’
December 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH TO VISIT POLL BOUND U.P

  • AMIT SHAH IN SAHARANPUR ON DECEMBER 2
December 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

IPL - IPL RELEASES THE RETENTION LIST

  • CSK RETAINS DHONI, JADEJA GAIKWAD & MOEEN ALI
  • KKR RETAINS NARINE, RUSSELL, VARUN, VENKATESH
  • SRH RETAINS ABDUL SAMAD, WILLIAMSON, UMRAN MALIK
  • MI RETAINS ROHIT, BUMRAH, POLLARD & SURYAKUMAR
  • RCB RETAINS KOHLI, MAXWELL & MOHAMMED SIRAJ
  • DC RETAINS PANT, AXAR PRITHVI SHAW & ANRICH
  • RR RETAINS SANJU SAMSON, JOS BUTTLER, & YASHASVI
  • PBKS RETAINS MAYANK AGARWAL & ARSHDEEP SINGH
December 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

DELHI - CONSTRUCTION WORK BANNED IN DELHI: GOPAL RAI

  • NO ENTRY OF TRUCKS TILL DECEMBER 7: RAI
  • WATER SPRINKLING WILL CONTINUE IN DELHI: RAI
December 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

COVID - OMICRON HAS HIGHEST MUTATIONS: DR IWASAKI

  • WE NEED TO BE VERY VIGILANT: DR IWASAKI
  • WE MUST PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE: DR IWASAKI
  • ‘VERY IMPORTANT FOR KIDS TO GET VACCINATED’
  • TIME TO INOCULATE CHILDREN: DR IWASAKI
  • ‘MUST IMMUNISE AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE’
  • ‘INDOOR GATHERING DURING WINTERS WON’T BE SAFE’
December 01, 2021 05:55 (IST)

CHANNI - CHANNI ON PROTESTERS WHO CLIMBED WATER TANK

  • CASE WILL BE REGISTERED AGAINST THEM: CHANNI
  • CHANNI URGES MOHALI PROTESTERS TO RETURN
  • THEY CAN COME & MEET ME ANYTIME: CM CHANNI
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

