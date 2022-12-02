CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 02 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 02 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 2nd December 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 02, 2022, 05:55 IST

December 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

THAROOR - THAROOR'S LAWYER EXCL: COPS CAN'T JUSTIFY DELAY

  • THAROOR’S LAWYER EXCL: COVID CAN’T BE AN EXCUSE
December 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

SHRADDHA WALKER CASE - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON SHRADDHA MURDER PROBE

  • STUNNING REVELATIONS MADE BY AFTAB IN TEST
  • AFTAB AGREED THAT HE KILLED SHRADDHA: SOURCES
  • ‘AFTAB TALKED ABOUT THE WEAPON USED FOR MURDER’
  • AFTAB THREW SHRADDHA’S CLOTHES & MOBILE: SOURCES
December 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI'S 50 KM LONG ROADSHOW IN GUJARAT

  • PM MODI’S MEGA ROADSHOW IN AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT
  • MASSIVE ROADSHOW AHEAD OF PHASE-2 POLLS IN GUJ
December 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

LAPID EXCLUSIVE - MAN WHO TRIGGERED A STORM IN INDIA LIVE

  • CNN-NEWS18 CONFRONTS LAPID ON HIS OUTBURST
  • NADAV LAPID CONTINUES TO JUSTIFY HIS STAND
  • LAPID REFUSES TO TAKE BACK PROPAGANDA STAND
  • LAPID DOESN’T OFFER FACTS TO BACK HIS STAND
  • LAPID IS STUBBORN: WILL REPEAT IT 10,000 TIMES
  • LAPID CLAIMS: I WASN’T DISRESPECTING THE PEOPLE
  • LAPID GOES ON TO ATTACK ISRAELI ENVOY IN INDIA
  • AFTER STRAIGHT QUESTIONS, LAPID OFFERS APOLOGY
December 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

LAPID - LAPID INSISTS: THE FILM IS A PROPAGANDA

    December 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    JAMIAT ULAMA-I-HIND - PLEA SEEKS SC STATUS FOR DALIT MUSLIMS

    • ‘PLEA FOR RESERVATIONS FOR JOBS & ADMISSIONS’
    • JAMIAT ULAMA-I-HIND’S PETITION IN SUPREME COURT
    December 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BELAGAVI - BELAGAVI BORDER TUSSLE: HEARING BEGINS IN SC

    • NOW: BELAGAVI DISPUTE HEARING UNDERWAY IN SC
    • BELAGAVI DISPUTE: SHIVAJI JADHAV TO REPRESENT MAHA
