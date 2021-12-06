BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 06 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By News18/ Updated: December 06, 2021, 05:55 IST

December 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

U.P - SP WORKERS ATTACK COPS IN CHANDAULI, U.P

  • PROTESTING WORKERS TRYING TO REACH CM’S PROGRAMME
  • SP WORKERS WANTED TO SUBMIT MEMORANDUM TO CM
  • HIGH DRAMA IN U.P’S CHANDAULI
  • SP WORKERS ALLEGEDLY MISBEHAVED WITH COPS
December 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SKM - SPLIT BETWEEN KISAN OVER CONTINUING STIR: SOURCE

  • ‘KISAN NOT CONVINCED WITH IDEA OF CONTINUING STIR’
  • PUNJAB FARMERS WANT TO GO BACK: SOURCES
  • SKM FORCING FARMERS TO CONTINUE PROTEST: SOURCE
  • FINAL CALL OVER STIR AFTER TODAY’S MEET:SOURCE
December 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SIDHU - RELATION B/W INDIA & PAK SHOULD BE BETTER: SIDHU

  • INFILTRATORS SHOULD BE STOPPED: SIDHU
  • DON’T STOP PEACE LOVING PEOPLE: SIDHU
  • NAVJOT SIDHU SPARKS NEW CONTROVERSY
December 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

POLLUTION - SC ADJOURNS POLLUTION HEARING TO NEXT FRIDAY

  • CENTRE FORMS 5-MEMBER TASK FORCE
  • TASK FORCE FORMED OVER DELHI-NCR POLLUTION
  • SUPREME COURT HEARING ON POLLUTION NEXT FRIDAY
December 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM - VOTE BANK POLITICS IS NOT OUR BASE: PM MODI

  • OUR APPROACH IS TO MAKE NATION STRONG: PM
  • OUR PATH IS ‘SABKA SAATH SABKA VIKAS’: PM MODI
  • PREVIOUS GOVT’S VISION WAS TO STEAL MONEY: PM
  • ‘PREVIOUS GOVT NEVER HAD A VISION FOR DEVELOPMENT’
December 06, 2021 05:55 (IST)

COVID - INDIA'S OMICRON CASE COUNT RISES TO 21

  • 9 MORE OMICRON CASES REPORTED IN JAIPUR
