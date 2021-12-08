CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Movies
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 08 December 2021: Nine School Students Infected with Covid in Odisha

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 December 2021: Nine School Students Infected with Covid in Odisha

FOR 8th December 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 08, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives,...Read More

December 08, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Nine School Students Infected with Covid in Odisha

Nine girls of a government residential school in Odisha’s Jajpur district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an official said. Some students of the Kasturba Girls’ High School at Dasarathpur block developed symptoms of the infection, following which their swab samples were collected and sent for testing, he said. “Test results of nine students were positive and they have been placed in isolation," the school authorities said. As a precautionary measure, all the students and staffers of the institute have undergone COVID tests, District Collector Chakravarti Rathore said. At least 182 students reside in the hostel of the residential school. The entire school premises were sanitised and classroom teaching has been suspended, the authorities said.

December 08, 2021 07:40 (IST)

KASHMIR - ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN J&K'S SHOPIAN

    December 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SP HITS BACK AT BJP - RED ALERT FOR BJP IS OF LAL TOPI: AKHILESH

    • RED ALERT FOR BJP IS OF UNEMPLOYMENT: AKHILESH
    • ‘LAL TOPIS’ WILL THROW BJP OUT OF POWER:AKHILESH
    • AKHILESH REPLIES TO PM’S ‘LAL TOPI’ ATTACK
    • RED ALERT FOR BJP IS OF INFLATION: AKHILESH
    December 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU - SIDHU SLAMS KEJRIWAL'S FREEBIES PITCH

    • HOW WILL YOU FINANCE FREEBIES ASKS SIDHU
    • STOP FOOLING PEOPLE: SIDHU TO KEJRIWAL
    • PUNJABIS DESERVE INCOME NO BHEEKH: NAVJOT SIDHU
    December 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    POLLUTION - AIR QUALITY COMMISSION ACTS TOUGH: GOVT SOURCE

    • ORDERS IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF NCR INDUSTRIES: SOURCE
    • SHUT INDUSTRIES NOT RUNNING ON GAS: SOURCES
    • ‘SHUT INDUSTRIES NOT RUNNING ON CLEANER FUELS’
    • ‘FLYING SQUADS DOING RIGOROUS INSPECTION’
    December 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - ATTACK 9: PREVIOUS GOVT DIDN'T LET U.P DEVELOP

    • ATTACK 8: THEY ONLY QUESTION PROJECTS’ TIMING
    • PM’S ‘LAL TOPI’ ATTACK ON PREVIOUS SP GOVT
    • ATTACK 7: LAL TOPIS WERE INTERESTED IN LAL BATTI
    • ATTACK 6: LAL TOPIS GAVE FREE RUN TO MAFIA RAJ
    • ATTACK 5: THOSE IN RED CAPS=RED ALERT FOR U.P
    • ATTACK 10:MAFIAS IN JAIL TODAY, INVESTORS SUPREME
    • ATTACK 4:’LAL TOPI’ GOVT MIRED IN CORRUPTION
    • ATTACK 3: WANTS POWER TO FILL UP THEIR POCKETS
    • ATTACK 2: THEY SHOWED MERCY TOWARDS TERRORISTS
    • ATTACK 1: LAL TOPIS FREED TERRORISTS FROM JAILS
    December 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NAGALAND - NAGALAND CABINET PASSES RESOLUTION

    • RESOLUTION TO APPEAL TO GOVT TO REMOVE AFSPA
    December 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    KISAN - SOURCE: GOVT TO ENSURE EVERYTHING FOR FARMERS

    • ‘GOVT ASSURED KISAN ALL CASES WILL BE WITHDRAWN’
    • ‘GOVT ENSURES FAST TRACK COMPENSATION TO KISAN’
    • GOVT LETTER TO BE ISSUED SOON: SOURCES
    • ‘GOVT REQUESTS KISAN TO WITHDRAW STIR TOMORROW’
    December 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    JOURNO - SUSPECT IN JOURNO MURDER ARRESTED IN FRANCE: AFP

    • SUSPECT ARRESTED WHILE TRYING TO BOARD PLANE:AFP
    • SUSPECT IN KHASHOGGI MURDER ARRESTED: AFP
    December 08, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID DEATHS - KOLKATA MUNICIPAL CORP ISSUES CLAIM FORM

    • AFTER SC RAP, KOLKATA CIVIC BODY FORCED TO ACT
    • EX-GRATIA CLAIM FORM FOR COVID DEATH ISSUED
    Read more and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

    More News