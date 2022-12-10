CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 10 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 10th December 2022

By News18/ Updated: December 10, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

December 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MANISH TIWARI - MANISH TEWARI MOVES ADJOURNMENT MOTION

  • ‘VP SHOULDN’T HAVE MADE STATEMENT FROM THE CHAIR’
December 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MANISH TEWARI - MANISH TEWARI EXCL ON NEWS18 ON COLLEGIUM ROW

  • NJAC JUDGEMENT IS THE LAW OF THE LAND: TEWARI
  • MANISH TEWARI TAKES A JIBE AT V-P DHANKHAR
December 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HIMACHAL ELECTIONS - SUSPENSE GROWS IN HP OVER CM FACE

  • THREE NAMES STILL DOING THE ROUNDS FOR POST
December 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

HIMACHAL - FIGHT OVER CM FACE IN HIMACHAL ESCALATES

  • PRATIBHA’S SHOW OF STRENGTH, CADRES PROTEST
  • PRATIBHA’S SUPPORTERS STOP BAGHEL’S CAR
December 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

ELON MUSK - MUSK DROPS 'TWITTER FILES PART 2' BOMBSHELL

  • SHARES ‘THE FREE PRESS’ FOUNDER’S TWITTER THREAD
  • BIG REVELATIONS BY THE FREE PRESS’S BARI WEISS
  • ‘TWITTER FILES PART 2 ON ALLEGED SECRET BLACKLIST’
  • WEISS SHARES 26 TWEETS ON THE TOPIC
  • ‘TWITTER EMPLOYEE TEAMS BUILD BLACKLISTS’
  • ‘PREVENT DISFAVORED TWEETS FROM TRENDING’
  • ‘TEAMS LIMIT VISIBILITY OF ENTIRE ACCOUNTS’
  • ‘ALL OF THIS IS DONE WITHOUT USERS KNOWLEDGE’
December 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

BRAZIL - MEGA UPSET AT QATAR, BRAZIL OUT OF FIFA WC'22

  • FIFA WC 2022: CROATIA WINS AGAINST BRAZIL
