Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 13 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 13th December 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 13, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

December 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI'S ADDRESS AT DEPOSITORS FIRST

  • IT’S A KEY DAY FOR BANKING SECTOR: PM
  • TODAY IS A KEY DAY FOR ACCOUNT HOLDERS: PM
  • NAME OF THIS EVENT REFLECTS OUR PRIORITY: PM
  • ‘1L+ DEPOSITORS GOT THEIR MONEY BACK IN FEW DAYS’
  • ‘INCREASED DEPOSITORS’ AMOUNT FOR POOR PEOPLE’
  • WE UNDERSTOOD CHALLENGES FACED BY POOR: PM MODI
  • INCREASED DEPOSITORS’ FUND IS A LANDMARK: PM
  • OVER 13 CR RETURNED TO 1L DEPOSITORS: PM
December 13, 2021 05:55 (IST)

AADITYA THACKERAY - AADITYA THACKERAY ON SANJEEVANI, SHOT OF LIFE

  • MAHA CABINET MIN AADITYA THACKERAY ON SANJEEVANI
  • ‘WEARING MASK & GETTING JABBED IS IMPORTANT’
  • THACKERAY EMPHASISES ON BOOSTERS FOR HCWs
  • NEED TO BE MORE CAUTIOUS ABOUT OMICRON: THACKERAY
  • ‘MAHARASHTRA IS UNDER CONTROL AMID OMICRON’
  • WE ALL SHOULD FOLLOW COVID NORMS:THACKERAY
