Breaking News Live Updates - 13 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 13th December 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 13, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

December 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TAWANG - CONG LIKELY TO MOVE MOTION TO DISCUSS CHINA

  • CONG LIKELY TO MOVE MOTION ON CHINA TOMORROW
  • SOURCES TO NEWS18: GOVT READY FOR DISCUSSION
  • GOVT PREPARED WITH FACTS OF THIS INCIDENT: SOURCES
  • ‘CALL TO BE TAKEN WHETHER RM SHOULD MAKE STATEMENT’
December 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM IN GIJARAT - PM IN GUJARAT TODAY, TO ATTEND PATEL'S OATH EVENT

  • BHUPENDRA PATEL TO TAKE OATH GUJARAT CM TODAY
December 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PATEL 2.0 IN GUJARAT - BHUPENDRA PATEL TAKES CHARGE AS GUJARAT CM

    December 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BHUPENDRA PATEL - PATEL BECOMES THE GUJARAT CM FOR 2ND TIME

    • BHUPENDRA PATEL SWORN IN AS CM FOR THE SECOND TIME
    December 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BHUPENDRA PATEL - PM MODI AT BHUPENDRA PATEL'S OATH CEREMONY

    • PM MODI IN GUJARAT FOR PATEL’S SWEARING-IN EVENT
    • BJP BIGWIGS ATTEND PATEL’S SWEARING-IN
    Read all the Latest News here