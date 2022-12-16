CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 16 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 16th December 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: December 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip.

December 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PATHAAN - BJP: MIRROR SHOWN TO CM MAMATA BANERJEE

  • AFTER AMITABH BACHHAN’S BIG STATEMENT ON PATHAAN
  • WAR OF WORDS ERUPT BETWEEN BJP AND TMC
  • MAHUA MOITRA HITS BACK AT BJP OVER COMMENTS
  • ‘ACTOR CHOSE PLATFORM TO DENOUNCE BJP’S BOYCOTTS’
December 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

MANGALURU BLAST - CNN-NEWS18 CONFRONTS DKS FOR HIS COMMENT

  • CONTROVERSIAL REMARK 1: ‘BOY MADE A MISTAKE’
  • CONTROVERSIAL REMARK 2: ‘WAS IT LIKE PULWAMA?’
  • CONTROVERSIAL REMARK 3: ‘WHY WAS DGP IN A HURRY?’
  • CONTROVERSIAL REMARK 4: ‘WHY DUB IT TERROR ACT?’
December 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

INDIA-CHINA CLASH - CNN-NEWS18 LEADS COVERAGE ON TAWANG CLASH

  • CNN-NEWS18 ONLY CHANNEL REPORTING FROM ARUNACHAL
  • CNN-NEWS18 COVERS ALL ANGLES ON TAWANG CLASH
December 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

INDIA - INDIA SUCCESSFULLY TESTS NUCLEAR CAPABLE MISSILE

  • INDIA FIRES AGNI V FROM APJ ABDUL KALAM ISLAND
  • AGNI V FIRING VIDEO SURFACES ON SOCIAL MEDIA
  • INDIA TEST FIRES AGNI V, NUCLEAR CAPABLE MISSILE
  • AMID TAWANG SHOWDOWN, INDIA SENDS BIG MESSAGE
December 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 ENROUTE TAWANG, ARUNACHAL PRADESH

    Read all the Latest News here