Breaking News Live Updates - 20 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 20th December 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 20, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

December 20, 2022 07:25 (IST)

TRUMP - PANEL RECOMMENDS CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST TRUMP

    December 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - ASSAM CM SLAMS RAHUL OVER REMARKS ON CHINA

    • RAHUL GANDHI CROSSED ALL BOUNDARIES: CM HIMANTA
    • HOW CAN ANYONE HATE INDIA & INDIAN ARMY: CM HIMANTA
    December 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN TRIPURA

    • PM LAUDS TRIPURA’S SUCCESS IN ‘SWACCHTA’
    • WORKING ON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN TRIPURA: PM
    • PEOPLE THRONGED TO GIVE ME BLESSINGS: PM MODI
    • PM MODI HITS OUT AT PREVIOUS GOVTs IN TRIPURA
    • PM: DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT WORKING AT ROCKET SPEED
    • BIG CONNECTIVITY BOOST IN TRIPURA: PM MODI
    • FREE RATION TO POOR UNDER BJP GOVERNMENT: PM
    • PREVIOUS GOVTs FILLED THEIR COFFERS: PM MODI
    • PREVIOUS GOVTs DEPRIVED TRIPURA OF DEVELOPMENT:PM
    • OPPN CAN ONLY SPREAD NEGATIVITY: PM MODI
    • TRIPURA MOVING TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
    December 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI'S MEGA INFRA PUSH IN NORTH EAST

      December 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      INDIA-CHINA CLASH - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS 18 ON IAF DRILL EXERCISE AT LAC

      • ‘IAF’S DRILL EXERCISE ALONG N-E AREAS UNDERWAY’
      • IAF EXERCISE TO CONTINUE TILL 5:30 PM TODAY:SOURCE
      December 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CONG - KHARGE MAKES DEROGATORY REMARK AGAINST BJP

      • CONG PREZ HITS OUT AT BJP WHILE ADDRESSING YATRA
      • INDIRA, RAJIV SACRIFICED LIVES FOR COUNTRY: KHARGE
      • GANDHIS SACRIFICED LIVES FOR COUNTRY: KHARGE
      • ‘NOT EVEN A DOG OF BJP LEADERS’ DIED FOR NATION’
      December 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - PAK TALIBAN TERRORISTS OVERPOWER PAK ARMY: EXCL

      • HOLDS PAK ARMY HOSTAGE FOR OVER 24 HOURS: EXCL
      • VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS OFFICIAL AT GUNPOINT:EXCL
      • ARMED GUNMEN BREAK FREE FROM CUSTODY: EXCL
      • EXCL: DEMAND TRANSFER OF PRISONERS TO N WAZIRIABAD
      • ‘TRANSFER PRISONERS OR ELSE’ THREAT GIVEN: EXCL
      • TALIBAN SHOWS THE MIRROR TO PAKISTAN ARMY: EXCL
      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

