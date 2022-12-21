CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16Ind W vs Aus W#YearEnder2022
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 21st December 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 21, 2022, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

December 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TALIBAN - REPORTS: TALIBAN BANS UNIV EDUCATION FOR GIRLS

  • REPORTS: BAN ON UNIV EDUCATION FOR GIRLS
  • AFGHANISTAN: INDEFINITE BAN ON GIRLS’ UNIV EDU
December 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL GANDHI - ASSAM CM SLAMS RAHUL OVER REMARKS ON CHINA

  • RAHUL GANDHI CROSSED ALL BOUNDARIES: CM HIMANTA
  • HOW CAN ANYONE HATE INDIA & INDIAN ARMY: CM HIMANTA
December 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN TRIPURA

  • PM LAUDS TRIPURA’S SUCCESS IN ‘SWACCHTA’
  • WORKING ON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN TRIPURA: PM
  • PEOPLE THRONGED TO GIVE ME BLESSINGS: PM MODI
  • PM MODI HITS OUT AT PREVIOUS GOVTs IN TRIPURA
  • PM: DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT WORKING AT ROCKET SPEED
  • BIG CONNECTIVITY BOOST IN TRIPURA: PM MODI
  • FREE RATION TO POOR UNDER BJP GOVERNMENT: PM
  • PREVIOUS GOVTs FILLED THEIR COFFERS: PM MODI
  • PREVIOUS GOVTs DEPRIVED TRIPURA OF DEVELOPMENT:PM
  • OPPN CAN ONLY SPREAD NEGATIVITY: PM MODI
  • TRIPURA MOVING TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
December 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM - PM MODI'S MEGA INFRA PUSH IN NORTH EAST

    December 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    INDIA-CHINA CLASH - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS 18 ON IAF DRILL EXERCISE AT LAC

    • ‘IAF’S DRILL EXERCISE ALONG N-E AREAS UNDERWAY’
    • IAF EXERCISE TO CONTINUE TILL 5:30 PM TODAY:SOURCE
    December 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - PAK TALIBAN TERRORISTS OVERPOWER PAK ARMY: EXCL

    • HOLDS PAK ARMY HOSTAGE FOR OVER 24 HOURS: EXCL
    • VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS OFFICIAL AT GUNPOINT:EXCL
    • ARMED GUNMEN BREAK FREE FROM CUSTODY: EXCL
    • EXCL: DEMAND TRANSFER OF PRISONERS TO N WAZIRIABAD
    • ‘TRANSFER PRISONERS OR ELSE’ THREAT GIVEN: EXCL
    • TALIBAN SHOWS THE MIRROR TO PAKISTAN ARMY: EXCL
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News here