Breaking News Live Updates - 23 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 23rd December 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 23, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TMC VS KEJRIWAL - OPPOSITION DISUNITY EXPOSED AGAIN

  • ARVIND KEJRIWAL TAKES ON TMC IN GOA
  • TMC NOT EVEN IN THE RACE IN GOA: KEJRIWAL
  • NOT EVEN 1% VOTES TO TMC: ARVIND KEJRIWAL
December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SOURCES - TOP GOVT SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

  • ‘GOVT ORDERS PROBE ON PRIYANKA’S COMPLAINT’
  • PROBE ON INSTAGRAM OVER PRIYANKA’S COMPLAINT
  • MY CHILDREN’S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS HACKED: PRIYANKA
December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SIDHU - SUKHBIR BADAL SLAMS PCC CHIEF SIDHU

    December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PRIYANKA - 'NOT JUST PHONE TAPPING, INSTA A/Cs HACKED'

    • PRIYANKA GANDHI LASHES OUT AT BJP
    • CHILDREN INSTA ACCOUNTS HACKED: PRIYANKA GANDHI
    December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM TO VISIT VARANASI AGAIN TOMORROW

    • PM TO KICK OFF MULTIPLE DEVT PROJECTS IN VARANASI
    December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    INDIA'S BALLISTIC MISSILE - DRDO DEVELOPED NEXT RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILE

    • INDIA CONDUCTS MAIDEN TEST FROM KALAM ISLAND
    • RANGE OF 500KM, CAN CARRY 1 TONNE WARHEAD
    December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - OMICRON SCARE:KEJRIWAL TO REVIEW DELHI COVID PREPS

    • ARVIND KEJRIWAL TO REVIEW COVID PREPS TOMORROW
    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

