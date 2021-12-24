CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 24 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 24th December 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 24, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

December 24, 2021 07:15 (IST)

U.S - US WAIVES IN-PERSON INTERVIEWS FOR H-1B VISA

  • OTHER NONIMMIGRANT VISA INTERVIEWS ALSO WAIVED
December 24, 2021 06:55 (IST)

ENCOUNTER - ENCOUNTER IN ANANTNAG'S MUMANHAL (ARWANI), AREA

  • ENCOUNTER B/W TERRORISTS, POLICE & SECURITY FORCES
  • TWO TERRORISTS LIKELY TO BE TRAPPED IN ANANTNAG
December 24, 2021 06:45 (IST)

COVID - ITALY BANS PUBLIC NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS

  • ITALY: WEARING OF MASKS OUTDOORS MADE COMPULSORY
  • TIMES SQUARE CELEBRATIONS TO BE SCALED BACK: MAYOR
  • MORE THAN 250,000 NEW COVID CASES IN U.S
December 24, 2021 06:40 (IST)

OMICRON - GERMANY REPORTS FIRST OMICRON DEATH

  • INDIA’S OMICRON TALLY CROSSES 300
December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

UTTARAKHAND CONG TROUBLE - CONG TOP BRASS SUMMONS UTTARAKHAND LEADERS

  • BIG DEVELOPMENT A DAY AFTER RAWAT REVOLTS
  • UTTARAKHAND LEADERS SUMMONED TO DELHI
  • SOURCES: HARISH RAWAT SUMMONED TO DELHI
  • GANESH GODIYAL, PRITAM SINGH ALSO CALLED: SOURCE
  • PRITAM SINGH: RAHUL, SONIA OUR LEADERS
  • WE WILL WIN UNDER RAHUL & SONIA: PRITAM SINGH
  • U’KHAND CONG LEADER: I HAVE NO FACTION
December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

TMC VS KEJRIWAL - OPPOSITION DISUNITY EXPOSED AGAIN

  • ARVIND KEJRIWAL TAKES ON TMC IN GOA
  • TMC NOT EVEN IN THE RACE IN GOA: KEJRIWAL
  • NOT EVEN 1% VOTES TO TMC: ARVIND KEJRIWAL
December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SIDHU - SUKHBIR BADAL SLAMS PCC CHIEF SIDHU

    December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI IN KASHI - THEY PLAYED POLITICS OF CASTEISM, RELIGION: PM

    • THEY DIDN’T ALLOW VIKAS IN U.P: PM MODI
    • THEY DON’T UNDERSTAND SABKA VIKAS: PM MODI
    • MAFIAVAD, PARIVARVAD IN THEIR SYLLABUS: PM MODI
    • THEY ARE JEALOUS OF U.P’S VIKAS: PM MODI
    • THEY ARE OBJECTING TO VISHWANATH DHAM: PM
    • THEY FUME MORE WHEN PEOPLE OF U.P BLESS US:PM
    December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - OMICRON SCARE: PM CHAIRS KEY COVID MEET

    • REVIEW MEET WITH TOP OFFICIALS & STATES
    • MUST BE ‘SATARK’ & ‘SAAVDHAN’: PM MODI
    • PM: ENSURE HEALTH SYSTEMS IN STATE ARE STRENGTHENED
    • GOVT ALERT & SEIZED OVER ALARMING SCENARIO: PM
    • WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STATES IN COVID FIGHT: PM
    • CENTRE TO SEND TEAM TO STATES WITH LOW JAB RATE
    December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    MANISH TEWARI - MANISH TEWARI'S JIBE AT GANDHIS

    • CONG LEADER TEWARI MOCKS TOP BRASS
    • FIRST ASSAM, THEN PUNJAB, NOW UTTARAKHAND: TEWARI
    December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    LUDHIANA - KHALISTANI TERRORIST BEHIND BLAST: SOURCES

    • LOCAL GANGSTERS USED FOR LUDHIANA BLAST: SOURCES
    • AGENCIES CONFIRM IT IS A TERROR ATTACK: SOURCES
    • SOURCE: BOMBER DIED WHILE PLANTING EXPLOSIVE
    • SOURCE: PAK BASED TERROR GROUP BEHIND ATTACK
    December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    INDIA'S BALLISTIC MISSILE - DRDO DEVELOPED NEXT RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILE

    • INDIA CONDUCTS MAIDEN TEST FROM KALAM ISLAND
    • RANGE OF 500KM, CAN CARRY 1 TONNE WARHEAD
    December 24, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - ALLAHABAD HC APPEALS TO PM & EC TO POSTPONE POLLS

    • ITALY: WEARING OF MASKS OUTDOORS MADE COMPULSORY
    • TIMES SQUARE CELEBRATIONS TO BE SCALED BACK: MAYOR
    • MORE THAN 250,000 NEW COVID CASES IN U.S
    • LA COUNTY REPORTS BIGGEST 1-DAY SPIKE SINCE JAN
    • BIGGEST 1-DAY SPIKE IN LA COUNTY WITH 8633 CASES
    • 38,835 NEW CASES IN NY,BIGGEST 1-DAY INCREASE
    • 22,808 OF 38,835 CASES IN NEW YORK CITY ALONE
    • FLORIDA: 32,869 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES
    • FLORIDA: AN INCREASE OF 415% FROM LAST WEEK
    • FRANCE: 91,608 NEW CASES, BIGGEST 1-DAY INCREASE
    

    

    

