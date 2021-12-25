CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 25 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 25th December 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

December 25, 2021, 05:55 IST

December 25, 2021 06:25 (IST)

J&K - J&K: ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN CHOWGAM, SHOPIAN

    December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TMC VS KEJRIWAL - OPPOSITION DISUNITY EXPOSED AGAIN

    • ARVIND KEJRIWAL TAKES ON TMC IN GOA
    • TMC NOT EVEN IN THE RACE IN GOA: KEJRIWAL
    • NOT EVEN 1% VOTES TO TMC: ARVIND KEJRIWAL
    December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU - SUKHBIR BADAL SLAMS PCC CHIEF SIDHU

      December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI IN KASHI - THEY PLAYED POLITICS OF CASTEISM, RELIGION: PM

      • THEY DIDN’T ALLOW VIKAS IN U.P: PM MODI
      • THEY DON’T UNDERSTAND SABKA VIKAS: PM MODI
      • MAFIAVAD, PARIVARVAD IN THEIR SYLLABUS: PM MODI
      • THEY ARE JEALOUS OF U.P’S VIKAS: PM MODI
      • THEY ARE OBJECTING TO VISHWANATH DHAM: PM
      • THEY FUME MORE WHEN PEOPLE OF U.P BLESS US:PM
      December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM - OMICRON SCARE: PM CHAIRS KEY COVID MEET

      • REVIEW MEET WITH TOP OFFICIALS & STATES
      • MUST BE ‘SATARK’ & ‘SAAVDHAN’: PM MODI
      • PM: ENSURE HEALTH SYSTEMS IN STATE ARE STRENGTHENED
      • GOVT ALERT & SEIZED OVER ALARMING SCENARIO: PM
      • WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STATES IN COVID FIGHT: PM
      • CENTRE TO SEND TEAM TO STATES WITH LOW JAB RATE
      December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MIG-21 FIGHTER - IAF'S MIG-21 AIRCRAFT CRASHES IN JAISALMER

      • PILOT OF MIG-21 AIRCRAFT KILLED IN CRASH
      • WING COMMANDER HARSHIT SINHA KILLED IN CRASH
      December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      HARISH RAWAT - RAWAT PLEDGES LOYALTY TO CONG 2 DAYS AFTER REVOLT

      • I WILL ABIDE BY WHAT CONG PRESIDENT DECIDES: RAWAT
      • WILL GIVE MY LIFE FOR CONGRESS: HARISH RAWAT
      December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - MAHA: NOT MORE THAN 5 PEOPLE ALLOWED TO GATHER

      • MAHA: RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED FROM 9 PM TO 6 AM
      • MAHA:50% CAPACITY ALLOWED IN RESTAURANTS, CINEMAS
      • MAHARASHTRA ISSUES NEW COVID CURBS
      More News