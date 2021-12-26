CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 26 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 26th December 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 26, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

December 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

YOGI - U.P GOVT LAUNCHES FREE LAPTOP & GADGET SCHEME

    December 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    U.P - EXCL: UP Dy CM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • ‘COURT WILL SETTLE MATHURA LAND DISPUTE’
    • DEVT IN U.P UNDER DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT: YOGI
    • IN FRONT OF PEOPLE WITH OUR ACHIEVEMENTS: YOGI
    • ‘YOGI IS DANGEROUS FOR ANTI-NATIONALS’
    December 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SKM - SAMYUKT SAMAJ MORCHA TO CONTEST PUNJAB POLLS

    • READY TO CONTEST ON 117 SEATS: SSM
    • BALBIR SINGH RAJEWAL TO BE FACE OF THE PARTY
    • SKM LAUNCHES PARTY ‘SAMYUKT SAMAJ MORCHA’
    December 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - AKHILESH BARRIER TO DEVT: UP Dy CM SLAMS

    • PEOPLE KNOW SP-BSP CAN’T DO DEVT: UP Dy CM
    • ‘RAM TEMPLE BEING MADE AFTER LOT OF STRUGGLE’
    December 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - DNA & NASAL VACCINE SOON IN INDIA: PM MODI

    • VACCINATION FOR 15- 18 YEARS OLD: PM
    • VACCINE FOR KIDS FROM JAN 3RD: PM
    • PRECAUTION DOSE FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS: PM
    • PRECAUTION DOSE FOR MEDICS FROM JAN 10: PM
    • PRECAUTION DOSE FOR PEOPLE ABOVE 60 YEARS: PM
    • PM: PRECAUTION DOSE FOR THOSE WITH COMORBIDITIES
    December 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    LUDHIANA - LUDHIANA BLAST: FRIEND OF GAGANDEEP DETAINED

    • GAGANDEEP’S FEMALE FRIEND DETAINED
    • SOURCE:GAGANDEEP’S FEMALE FRIEND WAS A CONSTABLE
    December 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    HARISH RAWAT - SOME COURSE OF CORRECTION KEY TO WIN POLLS: RAWAT

    • RAWAT: EXPRESSING PAIN BENEFICIAL TO PARTY
    • HARISH RAWAT ON UPCOMING ELECTIONS
    December 26, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - DCGI NOD TO BHARAT BIOTECH'S JAB FOR KIDS

    • BHARAT BIOTECH JAB GETS NOD FOR EMERGENCY USE
    • BHARAT BIOTECH JAB FOR KIDS B/W AGE 12-18 YEARS
    • BHARAT BIOTECH’S 2-DOSE JAB GETS DCGI APPROVAL
    

    

    

