Breaking News Live Updates - 27 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 27th December 2022

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: December 27, 2022, 05:55 IST

December 27, 2022 07:20 (IST)

PARIS CLASH - VIOLENT CLASHES EMERGE IN PARIS AMID KURDE RALLY

  • ARSON, VANDALISM, VIOLENT CLASHES IN PARIS
December 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM: AURANGZEB WANTED TO CONVERT SAHIBZADE'S SONS

  • SAHIBZADAS STOOD AS AN EPITOME OF COURAGE: PM
  • NATION FIRST WAS GURU GOBIND JI’S MOTTO: PM
  • SAHIBZADAS STOOD AGAINST MUGHALS: PM MODI
  • SAHIBZADAS STOOD AGAINST AURANGZEB: PM MODI
  • PM MODI’S BIG STATEMENT ON FORCED CONVERSION
  • SAHIBZADE TORTURED BUT DIDN’T GIVE IN: PM MODI
  • PM: THIS IS A BIG LESSON FOR US
  • PM: WE CANNOT LET YOUTH FORGET THEIR SACRIFICE
December 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

NIRMALA - FM NIRMALA SITHARAMAN HOSPITALISED: PTI

  • NIRMALA SITHARAMAN ADMITTED TO AIIMS: PTI
December 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

COVID - AS HEALTH MINISTRY RAISES COVID ALARM

  • MAHA HEALTH MIN DOWNPLAYS COVID THREAT
  • MAHA MIN: THERE IS NO COVID SITUATION IN MAHA
  • NO NEED TO BE AFRAID: MAHA HEALTH MINISTER
December 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - PAK TALIBAN TERRORISTS OVERPOWER PAK ARMY: EXCL

  • HOLDS PAK ARMY HOSTAGE FOR OVER 24 HOURS: EXCL
  • VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS OFFICIAL AT GUNPOINT:EXCL
  • ARMED GUNMEN BREAK FREE FROM CUSTODY: EXCL
  • EXCL: DEMAND TRANSFER OF PRISONERS TO N WAZIRIABAD
  • ‘TRANSFER PRISONERS OR ELSE’ THREAT GIVEN: EXCL
  • TALIBAN SHOWS THE MIRROR TO PAKISTAN ARMY: EXCL
December 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CHINA - AMID SURGE IN COVID, CHINA LIFTS CURBS

  • CHINA TO SCRAP QUARANTINE FOR INT’L ARRIVALS
