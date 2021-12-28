CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 28 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 28 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 28th December 2021

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: December 28, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...

December 28, 2021 06:45 (IST)

CHINA COVID - CHINA REPORTS 182 NEW COVID CASES

  • BIGGEST 1-DAY SPIKE IN CHINA SINCE EARLY 2020
December 28, 2021 06:45 (IST)

CDC - CDC SHORTENS QUARANTINE PERIOD FOR ASYMPTOMATIC

  • ISOLATION FOR 5 DAYS FOR ASYMPTOMATIC: CDC
  • 5-DAY ISOLATION FOLLOWED BY 5-DAY WEARING MASK:CDC
December 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

U.P - EXCL: UP Dy CM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • ‘COURT WILL SETTLE MATHURA LAND DISPUTE’
  • KANPUR: PIYUSH JAIN PRODUCED BEFORE COURT
  • 257 CR CASH RECOVERED IN RAIDS ON PIYUSH JAIN
December 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PUNJAB - AKHILESH BARRIER TO DEVT: UP Dy CM SLAMS

  • PEOPLE KNOW SP-BSP CAN’T DO DEVT: UP Dy CM
  • ‘RAM TEMPLE BEING MADE AFTER LOT OF STRUGGLE’
December 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI IN HIMACHAL - PM: H.P HAS ACHIEVED MILESTONE OF VACCINATION

  • PM: WE’RE WORKING TO GIVE EQUAL RIGHTS TO GIRLS
  • PM: LADKA LADKI EK SAMAN, IS OUR SLOGAN
  • PM: VOTE-BANK POLITICIANS IGNORED WELFARE
  • PM: PREVIOUS GOVT DELAYED DEVT PROJECTS
  • PM: GAS CYLINDERS REACHED EVERY HOUSE
  • PM: GOVT PROVIDED ON DOOR WATER CONNECTIONS
  • PM: ALMOST 90% HOUSES HAVE WATER CONNECTION
December 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - 'MAAN KI BAAT' IS MY SOLE ENDEAVOUR: PM MODI

  • WE ARE RAISING MARRIAGE AGE OF WOMEN TO 21: PM
  • WOMEN WILL GET MORE TIME TO STUDY: PM MODI
  • WOMEN WILL GET MORE TIME FOCUS ON CAREER: PM
  • SOME WANT TO FURTHER ONLY THEIR VOTE BANKS: PM
  • ‘VACCINE RECORD OF OPPN- RULED STATES CLEAR PROOF’
  • ‘OUR GOVT FOR PEOPLE,THEY WORK FOR THEIR INTERESTS’
  • 15-18 YR OLDS TO GET JABBED FROM JAN 3: PM
  • ‘HIMACHAL WILL LEAD THE WAY IN TEEN JAB COVERAGE’
December 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

HARISH RAWAT - SOME COURSE OF CORRECTION KEY TO WIN POLLS: RAWAT

  • RAWAT: EXPRESSING PAIN BENEFICIAL TO PARTY
  • HARISH RAWAT ON UPCOMING ELECTIONS
December 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

EXCLUSIVE - EXCLUSIVE: SMRITI IRANI ON THE RIGHT STAND

  • BIGGEST INTERVIEW AHEAD OF UTTAR PRADESH POLLS
  • ‘WHY GANDHIS NEVER MADE EFFORTS FOR AMETHI?’
  • GANDHIS ONLY ENJOYED POWER: SMRITI IRANI
  • DEVELOPMENT IN AMETHI UNDER BJP RULE: IRANI
  • A TRUE HINDU WILL NEVER INSULT GANGA SNAN: IRANI
  • WOMEN SAFE UNDER YOGI GOVT: SMRITI IRANI
  • NO CHALLENGE FOR BJP IN UTTAR PRADESH: IRANI
  • SMRITI IRANI:BJP ESPOUSES NATIONALISM
December 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

COVID - GOA REPORTS FIRST OMICRON CASE

  • 8-YEAR-OLD BOY RETURNED FROM GOA TEST OMICRON +VE
December 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

BAIL - BIKRAM MAJITHIA MOVES HC FOR ANTICIPATORY BAIL

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

