BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 29 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Breaking News Live Updates - 29 December 2022

FOR 29th December 2022

December 29, 2022 06:50 (IST)

NIA RAIDS - NIA CONDUCTS RAIDS IN KERALA

  • RAIDS ON AT ALAPUZHA, MALAPPURAM,PATHANAMTHITTA
  • NIA RAIDS HOUSES OF PFI WORKERS ACROSS KERALA
December 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

YOGI GOVT - YOGI GOVT FORMS BACKWARD CLASSES COMMISSION

  • AMID DEBATE OVER OBC QUOTA IN MCD ELECTIONS
  • 5-MEMBER PANEL FORMED TO DECIDE QUOTA FOR OBCs
December 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

TUNISHA DEATH CASE - BIG TWIST IN TUNISHA DEATH CASE

  • TUNISHA’S UNCLE PAWAN SHARMA MAKES BIG CLAIMS
  • CHANGE IN BEHAVIOUR AFTER MEETING SHEEZAN: UNCLE
  • TUNISHA WORE HIJAB AFTER MEETING SHEEZAN: UNCLE
December 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON 'KHALSA WAHEER' CAMPAIGN

  • CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED FROM AKAL TAKHT SAHIB: SOURCES
  • ‘KHALSA WAHEER CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED IN NOV 2022’
  • ‘DECLARED WEAPON MARCHES AS PART OF CAMPAIGN’
  • CALLS FOR OPEN DISPLAY FOR ARMS: TOP SOURCES
  • ‘URGE YOUTH TO TAKE PART IN OPEN DISPLAY OF ARMS’
  • ‘DECLARED STIR AT SINGHU BORDER OVER K-PRISONERS’
  • CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON ‘KHALSA WAHEER’ CAMPAIGN
  • ‘WARIS PUNJAB DE AN EXTREMIST ORGANISATION’
  • MOVEMENT GAINING MOMENTUM IN PUNJAB: TOP SOURCES
  • SOURCES:AMRITPAL’S GIVING PROVOCATIVE SPEECHES
