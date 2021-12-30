CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 30th December 2021

By News18/ Updated: December 30, 2021, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

SIDHU TO CNN-NEWS18 - SIDHU TAKES ON RIVALS, OWN PARTY AND CM

    December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU EXCLUSIVE - NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU SPEAKS TO NETWORK18

    • NETWORK18’S SUPER EXCLUSIVE SIDHU INTERVIEW
    • ELECTION SEASON BLOCKBUSTER INTERVIEW
    • CONG MUST ANNOUNCE CM FACE: SIDHU TO NEWS18
    • WHAT’S BARAAT WITHOUT DULHA: SIDHU ON CM FACE
    • NO BIGGER LIAR, FRAUDSTER THAN KEJRIWAL: SIDHU
    • SIDHU ATTACKS HIS OWN GOVT ON SACRILEGE ISSUE
    • PUNJAB GOVT HAS NO INTENT TO ARREST MAJITHIA: SIDHU
    • ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT: SIDHU’S ADVICE TO CM
    • SIDHU: CONG FORMED S.I.T TO DELAY SACRILEGE PROBE
    December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM - COUNCIL OF MINISTERS MEET UNDERWAY IN DELHI

      December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PIYUSH JAIN RAIDS - FOREIGN ORIGIN GOLD FOUND IN JAIN'S POSSESSION

      • MORE REVELATIONS ON KANPUR TRADER PIYUSH JAIN
      • DRI TO ATTACH FOREIGN ORIGIN GOLD: EXCLUSIVE
      • ‘JAIN FAILED TO GIVE SATISFACTORY ANSWERS’
      • JAIN TO DGGI: 177 CR FROM TAX EVATION
      December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      OMICRON'S SCARE - YELLOW ALERT ISSUED IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL

        December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        OMICRON SCARE IN DELHI - RESTRICTION 1: PVT OFFICES WITH 50% CAPACITY

        • RESTRICTION 2:RESTAURANTS TO RUN WITH 50%
        • RESTRICTION 4: BARS TO OPEN WITH 50% CAPACITY
        • RESTRICTION 6:SPAS, GYMS, TO REMAIN SHUT
        • RESTRICTION 7: BUSES TO PLY WITH 50% CAPACITY
        • RESTRICTION 8: ONLY 2 ALLOWED IN AUTOS, TAXIS
        • RESTRICTION 9: SPORTS COMPLEXES TO BE SHUT
        • RESTRICTION 10: BAN ON RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS
        • RESTRICTION 3: METRO TO RUN WITH 50% CAPACITY
        • RESTRICTION 5: 20 ALLOWED AT WEDDINGS & FUNERALS
        December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        OMICRON - KARNATAKA REPORTS 5 NEW OMICRON CASES

        • K’TAKA: 4 OUT OF 5 WITH INT’L TRAVEL HISTORY
        December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        MALEGAON TWIST - 'FREEBIES NOT POSSIBLE, LOOK AT FISCAL DEFICIT'

          December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          LUDHIANA - EXCLUSIVE:LUDHIANA BLAST SUSPECT ARRESTED

          • SFJ TERRORIST JASWINDER SINGH ARRESTED
          • GERMAN POLICE ARRESTS TOP SFJ TERRORIST
          • EXCLUSIVE: TASKED BY ISI TO DESTABILISE PUNJAB
          • EXCL: LINKED TO SFJ FOR PROMOTING SEPARATIST ACTS
          • ARRANGED, SENT WEAPONS FROM ACROSS BORDER
          • SENT WEAPONS WITH HELP OF PAK OPERATIVES: EXCL
          December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          KANPUR - KANPUR VANDALISM: 4 SP WORKERS ARRESTED

            December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            J&K - KULGAM ENCOUNTER: 3 TERRORISTS GUNNED DOWN

            • J&K: SEARCH OPS UNDERWAY IN KULGAM
            December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            HARISH RAWAT - SOME COURSE OF CORRECTION KEY TO WIN POLLS: RAWAT

            • RAWAT: EXPRESSING PAIN BENEFICIAL TO PARTY
            • HARISH RAWAT ON UPCOMING ELECTIONS
            December 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            FIGHT AGAINST COVID - CORBEVAX,COVOVAX, MOLNUPIRAVIR APPROVED

            • APPROVALS FOR RESTRICTED USE IN EMERGENCY
