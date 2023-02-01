BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 01 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 01 February 2023

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 01 February 2023

FOR 1st February 2023

By News18/ Updated: February 01, 2023, 05:55 IST

February 01, 2023 05:55 (IST)

NATION@5 - TOP SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON WOMEN EDU SPLITS TALIBAN

  • ‘TALIBAN LEADERS CONSIDER DEPOSING AKHUNDZADA’
  • EXCL: BANNING WOMEN FROM EDU BECOMES FLASHPOINT
  • ‘1ST Dy PM MULLAH BARADAR LIKELY TO REPLACE HIM’
  • SOURCE: HAQQANI & YAQUB UNINTERESTED IN POSITION
  • INTERIOR,DEFENCE MINs AGAINST CRACKDOWN: SOURCE
  • ‘INTERIOR, DEFENCE MINs WANT COURSE REVERSAL’
  • SOURCE:AKHUNDZADA AGAINST REVERSAL OF THE BAN
February 01, 2023 05:55 (IST)

ECONOMIC SURVEY - FM SITHARAMAN TABLES ECONOMIC SURVEY 2022-23

  • ECONOMIC SURVEY 2022-23 PRESENTED IN PARLIAMENT
  • ‘INDIA IS THE FASTEST GROWING ECONOMY’
  • ‘FY24 REAL GDP GROWTH SEEN AT 6-6.8%’
  • FY24 BASE-LINE NOMINAL GDP GROWTH AT 11%: SURVEY
  • ‘DOMESTIC DEMAND, INVESTMENT RISING’
  • DOMESTIC DEMAND, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PICK UP
  • RUPEE MAY COME UNDER PRESSURE IF CAD WIDENS
  • ‘FY24 BASE-LINE REAL GDP GROWTH AT 6.5%’
  • ‘FY23 REAL GDP GROWTH IS SEEN AT 7%’
February 01, 2023 05:55 (IST)

CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR - CEA:TRUST B/W DEVELOPERS & BUYERS IN REAL ESTATE

  • CEA: GOVT TRANSPARENT ON BUDGET DEFICIT NUMBERS
  • PUBLIC PROCUREMENT TRANSPARENT: CEA
  • CEA: OPTIMISM IN PUBLIC DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE
  • OUTLAYS NOW OUTCOMES IN THE SOCIAL CHAPTER: CEA
  • ‘VACCINE PROGRAM ENSURED RESTORATION OF NORMALCY’
  • ‘PLI ENSURING INDIA A HUB FOR MANUFACTURING EXPORT’
  • LIVE: CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR’S BRIEFING
  • CHIEF ECO ADVISOR LAYS OUT ECONOMY BLUEPRINT
  • INDIA AHEAD OF MANY NATIONS: ECONOMIC SURVEY
  • ‘GROWTH BACKED BY DOMESTIC DEMAND’
  • ‘GDP GROWTH IS SUSTAINING AT HIGHER LEVELS’
  • ‘GDP GROWTH BOOST BY AN INCREASE IN CAPEX’
  • GOVT ENABLER OF ECONOMIC GROWTH: CHIEF ECO ADVISOR
  • AGRI GROWTH HIGHEST IN 12 YEARS: CEA
  • ‘AGRI SECTOR WITH IMMENSE EXPORT POTENTIAL’
  • RBI PROJECTS INFLATION AT 6.8%:ECONOMIC SURVEY
February 01, 2023 05:55 (IST)

BJP - BJP TO HOLD NATIONWIDE DISCUSSION ON BUDGET

  • BJP’S NATIONWIDE BUDGET FROM FEBRUARY 1-12
